Aston Villa transfers: Sevilla give green light for Emery to strike €15m left-back deal in January

Sevilla director of football Victor Orta has reportedly given his seal of approval to Aston Villa to seal the transfer of Marcos Acuna in the January transfer window.

Unai Emery is known to have been interested in signing left-back Acuna in the summer, but after the Argentine suffered an injury any hopes of a deal fell away and he ended up staying in Spain instead.

However, that interest has not disappeared and Villa are said to be ready to sign off on a €15million transfer.

Reports from Spain also suggest that Sevilla are also happy to do a deal and the potential transfer ‘would bear the seal’ of Villa sporting director Monchi.

As for the player himself, Acuna is keen on a ‘change of scenery’, despite being an important player for the LaLiga outfit down the years.

The offer from Villa is already said to be on the table and Sevilla are coming to terms that the defender may be playing his final games for the club.

The Spanish side will hold out for the €15m for the 31-year-old though as they are keen on bringing in a replacement so as not to weaken them significantly.

Acuna has made 125 appearances for Sevilla, scoring five times, since his move from Sporting in the summer of 2020.

The experienced defender has also played 53 times for Argentina and would likely compete with current Villa left-back Lucas Digne for a place in Emery’s starting XI, if he does complete his switch to England.

Villa are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they welcome Luton Town in the Premier League.

