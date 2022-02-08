Aston Villa attacker Trezeguet has sealed his expected loan switch to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old winger moved to Villa Park from Kasimpasa in 2019 and has appeared 64 times for the club. Despite making an immediate impact by helping keep Villa in the Premier League and reaching the Carabao Cup Final, the Egyptian then suffered a major injury blow.

Indeed, Trezeguet was ruled out for seven months after suffering a serious knee injury against Liverpool last month.

He finally made his comeback as a substitute in the defeat to Brentford on January 2. Swiftly after that he jetted off to Cameroon to feature for his country at the AFCON.

The forward featured in all seven games but suffered heartbreak as Egypt lose the final on penalties to Senegal.

However, Trezeguet always faced a stiff test forcing his way back into Villa’s squad, with Steven Gerrard now able to call on a host of attacking talent.

Philippe Coutinho, Emi Buendia, Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore are all battling for spots to feature alongside Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins.

That sparked rumours of a move to Turkey, where the window is still open, and Trezeguet duly obliged.

Gerrard was asked about the star’s future earlier before the transfer announcement and said: “I think there will be an announcement in the coming hours on what’s next for Trezeguet.

“He’ll go out on loan and play, I think that’s the right thing for him.

“He’s been out for seven months with a career-threatening injury, he’s back in a good place so he needs to go and play and then we’ll discuss his situation in the summer.”

Atletico chasing Villa star

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are looking to the Premier League once again with Matty Cash earmarked as Diego Simeone’s outstanding first choice to replace Kieran Trippier at right-back.

Atletico Madrid have suffered a major loss with Trippier returning to the Premier League. Indeed, the Englishman was a linchpin in their La Liga success last season.

The 31-year-old played 28 league games during the league-winning campaign, providing six assists. However, his move to Newcastle has hindered the Spanish champions.

Sime Vrsaljko, who has played just 71 games for Atletico since joining in 2016, is now the only senior right-back at the club. He has played 10 league games this campaign, mostly since Trippier departed, and Atletico are now fifth in the league.

As such, Diego Simeone’s side are eyeing a top right-back to fill the void left by Trippier. Mundo Deportivo reports that Atletico are eyeing Aston Villa’s Cash.

The Poland international has been a mainstay in Steven Gerrard’s side all season. He has performed well defensively, and his end product has improved noticeably under Gerrard.

Cash has followed a similar career path to Trippier. He made his name in the Championship before getting a Premier League move.

He may just follow the Englishman’s footsteps even more closely, should Atletico come calling.

Cash is under contract until 2025 and Mundo Deportivo reports Simeone is willing to spend as much as €30m (£25m) in order to land Cash.

However, Gerrard would likely be keen on seeing one of his best assets remain at the club.

