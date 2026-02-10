Unai Emery drops Aston Villa transfer bombshell that will likely divide fanbase

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has revealed the club’s stance on making a major transfer addition in the summer window, although it might not be one that all Villa Park fans are completely on board with.

Villa brought Tammy Abraham and Douglas Luiz back to the club in the winter window, with the latter on loan, while Gremio winger Alysson and 17-year-old striker Brian Madjo also arrived from Metz.

However, the focus has now switched to the summer, with Aston Villa hoping to have sealed a return to the Champions League in order to attract top players from across Europe.

One potential signing is already on their books, though, with Jadon Sancho currently on a season-long loan from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The 25-year-old is set to become a free agent in the summer when his United contract runs out, and Emery has revealed that he is open to signing Sancho permanently – if he continues to show signs of improvement.

The England forward has only notched one goal and a single assist in 23 games in all competitions for Villa and has found starts tough to come by in the Premier League.

Sancho has, however, been a regular for Emery in the Europa League, and the Villa chief believes he has seen enough of an improvement in the player to potentially pull the trigger on a summer swoop.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with Brighton, Emery was asked if he had considered the prospect of signing Sancho next season, to which he replied: “Not yet, but he is a fantastic player. Hopefully he can help us by increasing his qualities in our structure like he is doing.

“He will need another contract, and maybe it could be here. If he plays his best football, we will want him. But also other teams could be involved in the interest for him.”

Sancho is set to be involved again as Villa host the Seagulls, looking to maintain their place in the Champions League positions.

And speaking more about the winger’s performances so far this season, Emery added: “The first part of the season was not enough.

“He was working and trying, but not achieving the performance we needed. Now he is getting better. He is getting the challenge for him and us.”

In terms of Sancho’s hopes of earning another deal at Old Trafford, they are currently slim and none, given the attacking options currently available to United in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Amad.

