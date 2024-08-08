Aston Villa are sizing up a spectacular double coup involving one of Liverpool boss Arne Slot’s favourites and a forward who previously moved for more than £100m.

Aston Villa will grace the Champions League next season and will be determined to produce a better showing than Newcastle following their return to Europe’s premier competition last term.

The Magpies finished bottom of what was admittedly a tough group containing PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Nonetheless, the campaign was a disappointing one for Newcastle and their European exertions also hampered their domestic form.

Villa have lost two of their highest profile stars in the market this summer. Douglas Luiz joined Juventus and recently explained his reasoning for doing so. Elsewhere, Moussa Diaby left for the riches of Saudi Arabia when joining Al-Ittihad.

Unai Emery’s side have responded well, with Amadou Onana the direct replacement for Luiz.

The marauding Ian Maatsen will provide an option up and down the entire left flank, while Emery’s ranks have also swelled through the arrivals of Ross Barkley and Jaden Philogene. Former Juventus pair, Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior, arrived at Villa Park at the same time as Luiz left for Turin.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Villa’s best work in the window could still be to come.

Aston Villa want Lutsharel Geertruida and Joao Felix

Villa are reportedly sizing up a spectacular double coup, with Lutsharel Geertruida and Joao Felix both wanted.

Geertruida proved himself an excellent right-back during Arne Slot’s time at Feyenoord prior to succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Geertruida was also entrusted with the position of vice-captain under Slot.

The attack-minded 24-year-old bagged a remarkable nine goals and five assists for Feyenoord last season and has racked up 11 caps for the Netherlands since making his senior debut in 2023.

Taking to X, Romano revealed Aston Villa could now enter a battle with RB Leipzig for the right-back’s signature.

“Aston Villa have added Lutsharel Geertruida to their shortlist as he remains also on RB Leipzig radar,” confirmed Romano.

“RB Leipzig wanted Geertruida already last summer, Villa are monitoring him as potential new option.”

Elsewhere, Romano confirmed Villa are one to watch for Portugal international, Joao Felix.

Aston Villa could shatter Barcelona dream

The classy attacker can operate in a variety of roles in the forward line and had been expected to re-sign with Barcelona following a successful loan spell last season.

However, Felix – who cost a monstrous £113m when Atletico secured his signing from Benfica back in 2019 – may be denied the chance to return to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are struggling mightily to find buyers for their current stars. Without player sales, they cannot re-sign Felix as well as fellow loanee from last season, Joao Cancelo.

There had been speculation Felix could return to the Premier League (Felix previously spent a six-month loan spell at Chelsea) by joining Manchester City as part of the Julian Alvarez sale.

However, Romano confirmed Felix was never a target for Pep Guardiola’s side and insisted a move to Villa is possible, though is by no means imminent

“Keep an eye on Aston Villa” – Fabrizio Romano

“Joao Felix’s future remains undecided and there were some reports that he could be part of the Julian Alvarez deal, though my understanding was that Manchester City were always likely to sell Alvarez without any other player being involved,” began Romano.

“Felix was never a target for Man City, they have different ideas – they respect him as a player of course, but they have different plans for this window.

“With Felix, keep an eye on Aston Villa because the appreciation from Villa Park is still there – Unai Emery really loves Felix as a player.

“It’s still not decided where Felix will go next, it’s not being decided now, but I wanted to clarify that he was not part of the Alvarez negotiations.

“So, the Felix story is not closed yet, and at the moment Atletico are obviously busy with other deals, so we’ll see again in the next few days if the Felix situation will be discussed and what it could mean for his future.

“Villa are still there, but it’s not time for a breakthrough in this deal just yet.”

