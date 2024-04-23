Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has reportedly signed a new long-term deal after a hugely successful spell at Villa Park – with Bayern Munich now moving their managerial search elsewhere.

The 52-year-old swapped Villarreal for Villa in October 2022, just days after Steven Gerrard was relieved of his duties – with the club sitting out of the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference.

After winning just two league games prior to the Spaniard’s appointment, the Villans went on to win 16 more matches that season, finished seventh in the table, and secured Europa Conference League football for the 2023/24 campaign in a remarkable turnaround.

This term, Emery‘s team sit fourth in the Premier League, are in pole position to secure Champions League football in 2024/25, and since the former Sevilla boss’ appointment, only Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have won more Premier League points than Villa (112).

DON’T MISS: Aston Villa plan to act fast in transfer for rapidly rising Man Utd target as Emery makes plans clear

In the weeks after his Villa Park arrival, Emery revealed his “dream” was to win a trophy with Villa – something they had not done since their League Cup triumph in 1996.

Emery’s ‘dream’ close to being realised

In November 2022, Emery said: “My dream is to win a trophy with Aston Villa. It’s my personal challenge at the beginning. My second objective could be to play with Aston Villa in Europe.

“Now we have to start thinking only about the next match because we are not in a good position in the table. I want to be here for a long time.

“With our dreams and ambitions they gave me the same idea I have, the same ambitions and to improve as soon as possible.”

READ MORE: Aston Villa preparing ‘considerable’ bid for transformative Napoli star who’ll push Villans men out

At the time, due to Villa’s lowly league position, these may have been seen as fanciful comments but now his goals could be realised as they are in the last four of the Europa Conference League and are in the driving seat to finish in the top four this season.

Emery signs long-term contract

Now, The Athletic state Emery, who won the Europa League three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal, has signed a new contract until the summer of 2027.

The report adds Villa will sit down with Emery this summer, with ambitious owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens believing he can be their own version of legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Incidentally, his efforts have not gone unnoticed, with the former Arsenal manager linked with Bayern Munich as the German giants try to find a replacement for the outgoing Thomas Tuchel.

Emery, who also won seven trophies as manager of Paris Saint-Germain between 2016-2018, looks set to stay put at Villa Park, with Bayern reportedly turning their attention to ex-United boss Ralf Rangnick.

DEEP DIVE: The five star players Aston Villa may have to sell this summer, including Arsenal and Man Utd targets

Bayern turn to ex-Man Utd boss

The Bavarians tried to recruit Xabi Alonso but he is staying at Bayer Leverkusen, former manager Julian Nagelsmann extended his deal with Germany’s national team last week and reports suggest ex-Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane may be out of the running, too.

Rangnick is said to have had positive talks with Bayern, with the 65-year-old having a wealth of Bundesliga experience after managing Stuttgart, Hannover 96, Schalke, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

However, he himself said he is committed to managing Austria’s national team, so Bayern’s search for a Tuchel successor may continue.

When asked if he had spoken with Bayern earlier this month, Rangnick replied: “No. Why should I? I feel comfortable here. I still have a contract until 2026 and our goal and our path will continue after the Euros.”

Rangnick was put in charge as interim boss at Old Trafford between December 2021 to May 2022 but ended with a 38 per cent win record during an unhappy stint.