Aston Villa star leaves Emery losing his mind as summer exit takes huge step forward

Unai Emery is reportedly ready to get rid of an attacking talent

Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey appears to have taken one step closer to an exit from the club this summer after feeling the wrath of boss Unai Emery during Sunday’s 3-1 loss at Manchester United.

Villa’s grip on a top-five finish took another hit after they suffered their third successive league defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday, although they were at least thankful to Chelsea losing and Liverpool only earning a point at home to struggling Tottenham.

Casemiro had opened the scoring for the home side early in the second half, but the game was effectively decided in the 82nd minute, when the in-form Benjamin Sesko extended the lead to two goals for the hosts.

Emery was visibly angry with Aston Villa forward Bailey the moment he lost possession on the counter-attack, jumping up and down and seemingly trying to rip his coat off.

His pass to Morgan Rogers was easily intercepted, allowing Matheus Cunha to run past Ezri Konsa and beat Emi Martinez to score.

Speaking after the game, Emery explained why he went ballistic at Bailey: “It is difficult because it was an exciting moment. Leon Bailey, just before, he did a good action to Abraham, creating a very good chance.

“When we got in transition, we were not really dominating. They had more defenders than we had attackers.

“In this action, Leon Bailey was alone with Luke Shaw, and there were two players with Morgan Rogers. I was trying to get Bailey to stop and get passes to get positioning in attack.

“Why? We planned before that the transition of them [United] is really fantastic. In this moment, the match was being played through the emotions. Maybe if Abraham scored, we’d be speaking now differently.

“We needed to control the game like we did in some moments in the game. I can’t tell nothing to the players, because I know the effort they are doing to recover their confidence and getting our structure stronger again.”

Bailey’s indiscretion comes at a time when he has just over a year of his contract left at Villa Park, with plenty of rumours suggesting that an exit this summer is on the cards.

Indeed, a report on VillaNews claims that the 28-year-old, who earns a reported £120,000-per-week, is on the verge of an exit after failing to impress since having his loan at Roma cut short.

As our sources have previously revealed, Fulham star Harry Wilson could make a free transfer switch to Villa Park this summer and would be a like-for-like replacement for Bailey.

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More Aston Villa news: Emery exit worry; Sancho future latest

According to reports, Manchester United have been forced into a major U-turn on their manager situation, with six top targets named – including Unai Emery.

Elsewhere, Jadon Sancho is understood to have advised his agents over which club he would ideally like to join this summer, TEAMtalk understands, with Aston Villa continuing to sit on making the move permanent.

Finally, Villa are reportedly ready to intensify their pursuit of one of their top targets for the summer transfer window, after learning the shock asking price the Serie A striker could now be available for.

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