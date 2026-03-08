Aston Villa facing prospect of gut-wrenching exit as Real Madrid consider summer steal

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is attracting growing attention from several clubs across Europe and beyond, with the Spaniard believed to be on Real Madrid’s radar ahead of the summer.

Sources have informed us that Real Madrid are increasingly likely to move on from Alvaro Arbeloa at the end of the season, prompting the Spanish giants to assess a number of potential replacements.

As we have revealed, former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is understood to be their leading target should a change be made. However, Madrid are conducting due diligence on multiple candidates as they weigh up their options, and Emery is among the coaches they admire.

The 54-year-old has built a reputation as one of Europe’s most accomplished tacticians, and his work at Aston Villa over the past two years has once again elevated his standing among elite clubs.

While Emery has previously managed major sides such as Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, much of his greatest success has come at clubs operating just outside the very top tier.

Indeed, his achievements with Sevilla, Villarreal and now Villa have highlighted his ability to maximise squads and deliver success beyond expectations.

At Sevilla, he famously built a dynasty in the Europa League, while his spell at Villarreal culminated in another European triumph.

Since arriving at Villa Park, Emery has transformed the club’s fortunes, turning them into consistent contenders for the Champions League places.

Villa are currently enjoying another strong campaign and Emery is hoping to guide the club to a third-place finish this season – a remarkable achievement that would further underline the progress made under his leadership.

Our sources also understand that Emery’s reputation has attracted significant interest from the Saudi Pro League. Indeed, clubs in Saudi Arabia are believed to be huge admirers of the Spanish coach and would be eager to persuade him to move to the Middle East.

However, sources indicate Emery is not currently in a rush to leave Aston Villa.

The Spaniard remains fully focused on the project at Villa Park and is determined to continue building on the progress the club has made under his guidance.

That stance could make any potential move difficult in the near term, but with major clubs continuing to monitor his situation, Emery’s future is likely to remain a topic of interest as the summer approaches.

