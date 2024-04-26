Aston Villa rocked as AC Milan prepare brutal signing of star who pocketed Arsenal

AC Milan are primed to open contacts for the signing of Diego Carlos

AC Milan will soon open contacts to sign an Aston Villa ace who was named man of the match in both of his club’s victories over Arsenal this season, according to two separate sources.

It’s been a fantastic campaign all round for Unai Emery’s side, with Aston Villa on course to qualify for the Champions League. Villa are also the last English team standing in Europe and are heavy favourites to win the Europa Conference League.

Success stories have been dotted all across the pitch at Villa Park this term. The likes of Emiliano Martinez, Douglas Luiz, Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins have rightfully earned rave reviews.

However, another who’s stood up tall is centre-back Diego Carlos on his return from a serious Achilles injury.

The 31-year-old has been a man mountain at the back and proved his worth against the toughest opponents when named man of the match in Villa’s two victories over Arsenal in the league this season.

The Gunners lost 1-0 at Villa Park on December 9 and Villa followed that up with a 2-0 victory at the Emirates on April 14.

Villa kept the league’s top scorers goalless in each contest and Carlos was duly rewarded with man of the match awards.

However, unfortunately for Emery and Villa, Carlos’ stellar displays this term have attracted the attention of Italian giant AC Milan.

Milan to initiate Carlos contacts

Two separate sources – journalist Rudy Galetti and Spanish outlet Sport – have declared Carlos is on Milan’s radar.

The Rossoneri were recently beaten to the Serie A title by bitter rivals Inter and per Sport, a summer of great change is expected.

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed manager Stefano Pioli will be sacked at the end of the season. The changes will also extend to the playing personnel, with striker Olivier Giroud agreeing to join MLS outfit LAFC.

Galetti and Sport also confirmed a dominant new centre-half is wanted and Carlos is viewed as a ‘dream’ target at the San Siro.

Furthermore, the sources also stated that while contacts over the move haven’t yet been made, ‘it is expected that they will not take long to arrive.’

Carlos is contracted to Villa Park until 2026 and it’s noted securing the Brazilian’s transfer will be a difficult undertaking for Milan.

There is no suggestion Carlos is angling to leave and no suggestion Villa are willing to sell.

Milan may be banking on the lure of being one of world football’s glamour clubs. However, Villa are clearly a side trending in the right direction and barring a late-season collapse, should be able to offer Champions League football next season too.

Villa paid Sevilla roughly £26m to sign the centre-back in 2022. Sport concluded Emery’s side would look to recoup most if not all of that sum in the event they do cash in on the 31-year-old.

