Unai Emery satisfied as Aston Villa star’s exit is fully agreed; David Ornstein rules out Chelsea raid

Unai Emery doesn't think Samuel Iling-Junior is ready for the Premier League

Aston Villa winger Samuel Iling-Junior will complete a loan move to Serie A outfit Bologna this week with Unai Emery said to believe that the attacker is not yet ready for Premier League action.

Former Aston Villa scout Bryan King believes that Iling-Junior will get some much-needed minutes at Bologna and will come back to Villa Park a much-improved player.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the winger has made his way to Bologna to complete a medical and finish up the loan move.

Romano has confirmed that the deal is a straight loan with no option to buy included in the terms of the arrangement.

“This move makes sense to me,” King told Villa News.

“Emery certainly doesn’t think the player is ready for the Premier League yet. Therefore, the best thing for him is to be playing regular first-team football this season.

“And he will certainly get regular first-team football with Bologna.”

The writing was on the wall for new signing Iling-Junior after Aston Villa also agreed a swoop for Jaden Philogene earlier in the transfer window.

Iling-Junior played just shy of 800 minutes of Serie A football for Juventus last season across 24 appearances but Emery doesn’t feel that makes him Premier League-ready.

He signed earlier in the current window but is set to go straight back to Italy on loan.

With a pair of 22-year-old left-wingers in Philogene and Morgan Rogers on their books, Aston Villa might look to bring in an experienced hand before the end of the summer transfer window.

Ornstein: Aston Villa are NOT in talks for Raheem Sterling

Reports have suggested that a move for unsettled Chelsea star Raheem Sterling could be on the cards.

Rogers was Villa’s top scorer in the League cup last season and Philogene is highly-rated but banking on two youngsters in a key position could come back to haunt Emery.

Aston Villa have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Sterling this summer, as Emery seeks to assemble a trophy-winning group.

Villa have done some handy business this summer as they prepare for a Champions League campaign, but they might yet make some more signings after being given a reality check by Arsenal this past weekend.

The 29-year-old Sterling has plenty of top-level experience, having played for Liverpool, Manchester City, and now Chelsea, and could be a big addition to an ambitious Villa outfit.

However, we understand that Sterling’s preference is to join Manchester United this summer, amid claims that Chelsea are exploring a swap deal, using him and Ben Chilwell in exchange for Jadon Sancho.

David Ornstein has also claimed that Aston Villa’s links with Sterling are wide of the mark and no contact has yet been made for his signing.

