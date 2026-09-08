Aston Villa boss Unai Emery can use Joao Gomes but not Johan Manzambi just yet

Unai Emery can unleash one of his new signings in the Champions League opener against Club Brugge, amid updates on the fitness of Johan Manzambi and Leon Goretzka.

Villa will embark on their second Champions League campaign in three years on Tuesday night. They face Belgian side Club Brugge at their Jan Breydel Stadium in the opener.

League form has not been the best, though, with the Villans yet to register a win or even a goal, and while they won the Europa League last season, six of the starters from that victory are gone.

Indeed, a summer of wholesale change that saw Emery bring 11 new players into his club, including Manzambi and Goretzka in the midfield. While the former has been training during the last week, he’s not travelled with Villa for the Champions League, but it looks promising beyond that.

Emery said: “He’s progressing very good. The doctor is keeping us updated on the information on his progress. Normally, in a few days after tomorrow he will be available, but I don’t know for Saturday.”

He also confirmed that Goretzka has a knee injury, and the German will be out until after the international break, beginning September 21.

Goretzka himself posted on social media: ‘Unfortunately, my body has reacted to the increased workload after my time away from the pitch. It’s frustrating, but I need this short break now to come back at full strength.’

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Ibrahim Mbaye and Joao Gomes can play

Joao Gomes can play in the Champions League after he was sent off on debut against Brighton. His suspension remains in place in the league, but he is available and expected to play in the European game.

Fellow new signing Ibrahim Mbaye, who joined late from Paris Saint-Germain, is yet to play a minute for Villa.

The Senegal international sat on the bench for the Premier League draw against Hull, but could make an appearance in the Champions League.

Emery is not one to push his new signings in too soon, though the likes of Matteo Ruggeri and Alejandro Garnacho have had minutes from the bench.

Daily Mail football reporter Tom Collomosse believes ‘we may see more’ of Ruggeri and Mbaye after the international break, but both played in last season’s Champions League – Mbaye winning it with PSG – so their experience could be an asset to Villa.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis was not named in the squad for Europe after joining late from Southampton in the summer, nor was Brian Madjo, essentially a new signing who was unable to play after joining in January.

Though he’s the club’s only goalscorer this season, fellow new boy Nicolas Jackson will likely be tasked with bringing the main goalscoring threat against Brugge.

Emery said of the European challenge: “I think the last match… we showed, collectively, some improvements.

“We started [with] the Premier League as our objective at the end of the season, and we are progressing. Still not enough, because we are not getting good results, but [Tuesday night] is a new test, and a new test in Europe.”