Aston Villa are considering a move for Sevilla star Loic Bade but Liverpool are also keeping close tabs on the centre-back and could join the race for his signature, per TEAMtalk sources.

Liverpool have made the signing of a new centre-back a top priority for the next two transfer windows and they have made enquiries about the Sevilla defender.

We understand that Bade figures highly on Liverpool’s shortlist of centre-back targets, alongside Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio – who has been heavily linked with Manchester United recently – and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Aston Villa have been monitoring Bade’s situation for several weeks. Villa’s sporting director Monchi has made contact with Sevilla in recent says to assess a potential move this month.

Villa are tempted to move for Bade now in an attempt to beat the competition to his signature as Liverpool, along with Newcastle and Atalanta could bid for him in the summer.

Monchi knows Bade well and wanted to sign him during his time at Sevilla, although the deal was eventually agreed after he had left to join Villa in 2023.

Monchi spent 21 years as Sevilla’s sporting director and maintains a positive relationship with the LaLiga club, which could be a secret weapon for Villa in negotiations.

Aston Villa considering swoop for Liverpool target

Bade, 24, has a release clause of €50million (£42.2m / £51.3m) in his Sevilla contract but sources say they are willing to negotiate a lower fee.

We understand that €40million (£33.8m / $41.1m) would be enough to sign Bade this month and Villa view that as a ‘fair’ valuation.

However, before agreeing to sell the defender, Sevilla must first find a replacement and on this front, they have made no concrete progress.

Right now there are no offers for Bade, from Villa or any of his other suitors. The Midlands side are discussing a potential move, however, and could continue talks with Sevilla in the coming days.

Villa, and Monchi in particular, are understood to be big admirers of Bade but their interest is in its early stages at the moment.

Bade is on a long-term contract with Sevilla until 2029. He joined the Spanish side in the summer of 2023 and has made 76 appearances to date for the club, scoring two goals.

Liverpool round-up: Darwin Nunez update / Zubimendi blow

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk correspondent Ben Jacobs has revealed that Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has no interest in a move to Saudi Arabia, despite links.

We can also confirm that Liverpool have not received a £70million bid from Al-Hilal for Nunez, contrary to reports, and that they are reluctant to allow the striker to leave this month.

Al-Hilal’s quota of eight foreign players is not just full, they are over the limit, which is why Neymar is still not registered for Saudi Pro League games. Al-Hilal, therefore, would have to offload two foreigners to sign Nunez in January.

And it is also worth noting that Al-Hilal are planning to sign more foreigners ahead of the Club World Cup, with manager Jorge Jesus prioritising adding a right-sided attacker, which is where the interest in Mo Salah comes from.

In other news, reports suggest that Arsenal closing in on a blockbuster deal to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who came close to joining Liverpool last summer.

Arsenal have reportedly moved to trigger his £51m exit clause, and with negotiations now at an advanced stage, sources have indicated that the deal is virtually completed.

IN FOCUS: Bade vs Konsa and Van Dijk this season

