Aston Villa facing tough task to keep attacker who’s made mark on Emery as Juventus ‘dream’ remains alive

Aston Villa reportedly face a tough task trying to turn Nicolo Zaniolo’s loan move into a permanent move as a switch to Juventus looms for the Italy international.

Villa signed the 24-year-old forward over the summer from Galatasaray on a loan deal with an obligation to buy if certain set conditions are met.

Zaniolo impressed while on international duty in a 2-1 win over Ukraine earlier this month and has since started three successive games for Unai Emery’s men.

He was particularly impressive in the 1-0 win at struggling Chelsea on Sunday, with the Italian media reporting that they ‘saw a healthy, confident player, happy to play football’ after his struggles at Roma and in Turkey.

However, back in June, the attacker expressed that his ‘dream’ is to play for Juventus who, at the time, stated that the ‘interest is mutual’.

It’s also reported that Juve sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has the attacker’s name in his notebook, although he cannot go any further than that until the club’s financial matters are under control.

Juve chasing Zaniolo deal in 2024

At this stage, an approach for Zaniolo has been postponed until next summer and a potential deal would depend on several factors – including the financial health of the Turin giants.

Calciomercato adds that while Zaniolo is currently focused on Villa, they add that ‘anything can happen’ with the player’s future after this season – especially if Juventus come calling.

But if Villa were to make Zaniolo’s stay permanent, as per their agreement with Galatasaray, then a move back to Italy with Juve looks a long way from happening.

Villa and Zaniolo are back in action on Wednesday evening when they host Everton in the Carabao Cup third round.

