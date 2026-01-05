Villa greenlight Scottish talent’s exit, with big European move on agenda – Sources

Aston Villa are set to allow Scottish starlet Rory Wilson to leave the club on loan this month, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Wilson is a player held in huge regard at Villa Park and was handed a new long-term deal last year.

The 20-year-old was snapped up from Rangers in 2022 and has impressed in the youth ranks and this season has been training regularly with the first team under Unai Emery.

The attacker has bagged seven goals in 11 games for Aston Villa’s Under-23s and a host of clubs are understood to be keen on signing the Girvan-born star on a temporary basis.

Sources can reveal there are a number of clubs in the Championship and League One keen on him, but we understand that Villa believe a move to Europe might be the better option.

We can confirm clubs in Austria, Belgium and France have also been in contact over a potential deal.

Villa latest: Emery in demand; £59m Man City star eyed

In other news, we can confirm that Manchester United are indeed admirers of Emery as they look to pick a replacement for the sacked Ruben Amorim.

The fiery Portuguese was axed on Monday morning after calling out the club over a number of issues and having indicated a parting of ways some 18 months from now was on the cards.

However, with the club deciding not to wait, the 40-year-old has been unceremoniously dumped with immediate effect.

Sources can now reveal that Emery is on a list of potential options for club bosses as a replacement, though there are very clear and obviousl hurdles towards prising the Spaniard away from Villa Park and with the club much more likely to pursue another option.

To that end, a current Premier League manager is considered the favourite among several other options.

It’s also been claimed that it was United’s failure to sign an Aston Villa star in the summer that first lit a flame under the Portuguese.

Elsewhere, sources can reveal the Villans are keen on a January deal for a £59m Manchester City forward that Tottenham have already tried to land this month.