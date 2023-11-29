Aston Villa handed big lift in chase for £34.6m Bundesliga sensation viewed as Matty Cash upgrade

Aston Villa and Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly received a potential boost in their efforts to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

The Netherlands international right-back has been in outstanding form for a Leverkusen side who have made their best start to a Bundesliga season in their history, sitting two points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso is in charge of a side whose free-flowing football has earned plenty of plaudits around Europe, with the two wing-backs key to how they perform.

Frimpong, who is also wanted by Manchester United and Arsenal, lines up on the right side and has already contributed to 12 goals from his wing-back position this season.

Indeed, he is already more than halfway to smashing the tally he set last season of 20 goal contributions in 48 games in all competitions last term.

The 22-year-old Dutchman has formed an explosive wing-back partnership with Alex Grimaldo on the left, with the Spaniard involved in 15 goals in 18 games himself.

A report from Kicker previously tipped Villa to move for the right-sided defender, who is also on the radar of LaLiga giants Real.

Alonso himself has been heavily tipped to replace Carlo Ancelotti as Bernabeu boss, with rumours rife that Carlo Ancelotti will take over as the new Brazil coach at the end of the current campaign.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Leverkusen are pulling out all the stops to try and keep Frimpong and have offered him a new contract until 2028.

However, Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg has since stated that Frimpong is keen to move on in 2024, with the club now expecting him to depart.

Frimpong signing will not come cheap

It is believed there is a release clause in the defender’s contract that will become active next summer worth around €40million (£34.6m).

At this stage, it’s unclear whether that clause can be activated earlier, thus presenting Villa with the chance to swoop in January.

Jeremie Frimpong cooking for Bayer 04 Leverkusen ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/iJHbnRZOUf — ProsperSammy ✨️ (@Prosper_43) November 25, 2023

However, it’s reported that if Leverkusen do agree to a January sale then it will be for more than the summer release clause, as they do not want to lose a key player halfway through a season in which they are currently flying.

Villa have already dealt with Leverkusen recently, having signed Moussa Diaby from the Bundesliga club.

To that end, there is hope that Emery can try and strike a deal for a player who would be considered an upgrade on Matty Cash.

The Poland international has scored seven goals in 115 games for Villa since signing in a £16m deal from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2020.

Villa are back in action on Thursday night when they take on Legia Warsaw in the Europa Conference League.

