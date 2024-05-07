Aston Villa kicked to the kerb as explosive Serie A forward in constant Roma talks

Aston Villa look set to miss out on a top summer transfer target as the Serie A and Italy standout is in constant dialogue over a move to Roma.

Villa boss Unai Emery is already planning for next season as the club close in on securing a Champions League spot ahead of north London outfit Tottenham.

Both sides lost at the weekend, leaving Villa seven points clear of Spurs with two games to go although Ange Postecoglou’s men could still overhaul the midlands side as they have a game in hand.

However, that game in hand is against a rampant Manchester City so Villa’s European hopes remain high at this stage.

But playing at European football’s elite level requires more elite players, hence Villa’s interest in Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa – who has previously been linked with Liverpool.

The Italy international is currently having a tricky time in Turin and there has been no renewal on a contract that runs out in the summer of 2025, despite talks taking place.

That contract impasse has led to a number of clubs showing interest in the 26-year-old, with Villa strongly touted as a potential destination.

But now Gazzetta Dello Sport journalist Stefano Agresti has provided an update on Chiesa’s situation when speaking to Radio Radio, as relayed by Italian outlet TuttoJuve.

According to the pundit, Villa are not seen as a real possibility for the winger, as he feels he should be playing at a bigger club and may end up staying at Juventus.

“Then it is clear that perhaps something would change if an offer arrived from an English club rather than Roma, but Chiesa is very ambitious. Last year there was interest from Aston Villa, who will most likely go to the Champions League because they are fourth in the Premier League. He felt Aston Villa was not enough of a club to convince him to leave Juve,” said Agresti.

“He sees himself at a big club, he’s also rightly ambitious, it’s legitimate that he is, but this means that he doesn’t see himself at Aston Villa, I don’t know if he sees himself at Roma.”

Roma pushing for Chiesa deal

Despite that last comment, a separate report states that Roma coach Daniele De Rossi is in constant contact with the attacker as he works to convince the Juventus star to make the jump to the Italian capital this summer.

Chiesa, who could sit and wait for his contract to run down and leave on a free in 2025, has struggled to show his best under Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus this term, scoring just eight goals and providing three assists across 33 games.

Those sort of stats are well below what’s expected of one of the best attacking talents in Italian football.

To that end, there is a strong feeling that Chiesa may look for a move away from Juve to give his career a boost in what would be a fresh adventure for the Euro 2020 winner.