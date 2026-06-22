Aston Villa could look to replace Emiliano Martinez with Zion Suzuki

Aston Villa have made fresh contact over a deal to sign Zion Suzuki as they assess potential replacements for Emiliano Martinez, TEAMtalk understands, though his asking price remains an issue for Unai Emery’s side.

The Midlands club view the Japan international as a strong option should the Argentine depart this summer, something the Argentine and Villa are both open to.

Villa were among the first to scout Suzuki extensively, and have continued to keep a close watch on him at the World Cup, and currently occupy the most advanced position in the transfer race.

But while the Midlands side are yet to make club-to-club contact, we understand they have held talks with intermediaries as they look to first get a buy-in from the 23-year-old Japan international goalkeeper.

Branded ‘Gigi Buffon 2.0’ by pundits in Italy, Suzuki continues to attract significant Premier League interest as the summer transfer window heats up.

The Parma shot-stopper has impressed with his commanding presence, distribution skills and performances over the last year, making him one of Europe’s most promising young keepers.

Born in the United States to Japanese-Ghanaian heritage, Suzuki previously developed at Urawa Red Diamonds before moving to Belgium and Italy.

He is seen as one of the best modern goalkeepers on the market, and he is, understandably, extremely highly regarded in the game.

However, as sources point out, a deal for Villa will not be easy…

DON’T MISS: Lucas Bergvall wanted by Aston Villa with SEVEN clubs keen as Tottenham make transfer decision

Leeds also keen on Suzuki deal as asking price emerges

With a contract until 2029 and a release clause of €40 million (£34m, $45m), Parma are prepared to demand a substantial fee should they engage in sale talks over their talented number one.

Indeed, while not yet publicly commenting on the future of the Japanese star, they would find sizeable offers hard to resist, and anything around the €30m (£26m, $34.5m) mark is likely to severely tempt them.

Multiple clubs have monitored him, due to how his ball-playing ability suits the demands of modern top-flight football. Manchester United were extremely keen before they moved to sign Senne Lammens last summer.

Leeds United, though, also remain keen and are understood to be keeping a close watch on his situation themselves, having listed Suzuki as a target for this summer.

The Elland Road side see him as a long-term solution between the posts amid their squad rebuild, though they face stiff competition and are evaluating multiple targets.

Sources have stated that the Premier League is not the only possibility and he is on the radar of Serie A’s biggest sides, including Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Napoli.

The number of sides keen will surely also continue to grow during the World Cup and with Japan now having all-but secured a place in the knockout stages.

That could yet prompt Villa to try to get a deal done before competition mounts further for his signature.

At 23, Suzuki offers excellent value with an expected significant development potential. A move to the Premier League appears increasingly probable should a sizeable bid arrive, though they may need to move quickly to win the race.

Whether Aston Villa push ahead with a deal or Leeds make a move of their own to secure their man, Suzuki looks well placed to secure a big move this summer.

READ NEXT: Agent Rice ‘charming’ Rogers to join Arsenal as Berta goes all out for Aston Villa superstar