Aston Villa loan signing poised for Spain return as suitors line up after continued Emery snubs

Barcelona are reportedly ready to terminate defender Clement Lenglet’s Aston Villa loan stint in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old Frenchman is still to play a single minute in the Premier League after joining Emery’s high-flying side on a season-long loan over the summer.

Lenglet has featured extensively in the Europa Conference League so far this term, playing in five group games for a Villa side who are waiting on their next opponents after qualifying for the knockout stage of the competition.

However, it appears that he will not still be in contention for Villa in the new year, with Barca wanting the player back as they prepare to sell him in January.

Lenglet is believed to earn around £204,000-a-week at the Camp Nou, although it is unknown how much of that salary is actually being paid by Villa.

Italian giants AC Milan are known to be in the mix to land the France international, something that has been firmed up by Football Insider. Indeed, Lenglet is said to be particularly keen on a switch to Serie A.

The centre-back spent last season on loan at Villa’s Premier League rivals Tottenham, making 35 appearances across all competitions and actually starting 32 of those games.

However, he featured in a more defensive back three in north London and it’s clear, given his lack of game time domestically, that Emery does not fully trust Lenglet to operate in a four-man backline.

Pau Torres, Diego Carlos and Ezri Konsa, when he’s not filling in at full-back, have all excelled for Villa in central defence this season, while Tyrone Mings is expected to be back next season after suffering a devastating ACL injury in the first Premier League game of the season.

Lenglet set for second move of the season

At this stage, Lenglet remains under contract at Barcelona until 2026, leaving the Catalan side to command a decent fee for his services.

It just remains to be seen whether Milan are keen to buy or whether they will try and tempt Barca into another loan.

As for Villa, they will be back in action on Friday night when they host Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Emery’s men are having an incredible season so far, currently sitting third in the table after 17 games while also progressing in Europe.

