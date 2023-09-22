Aston Villa players warned over Monchi antics: ‘His objective was to play with his players’

Veteran midfielder Radja Nainggolan has seemingly warned Aston Villa’s current squad following his experience under Villa Park director of football Monchi.

The 35-year-old is currently a free agent and looking for a new club after leaving Italian side SPAL in the summer and has had a revealing chat with Sport Paper TV about the current Villa transfer chief.

Monchi took on his new role at Villa in June, having previously worked with boss Unai Emery at Sevilla.

He has so far been responsible for several high-profile arrivals at Villa Park, including the likes of Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo and Pau Torres.

However, Nainggolan has revealed just how ruthless the 55-year-old Spaniard can be once a player is no longer at a club.

Nainggolan spent several years at Roma under Monchi, having joined them on a permanent basis in a €15m deal in July 2014.

The midfielder remained at the club until 2018 when he was sold to Inter Milan, a deal that was overseen by Monchi, who had arrived at the Italian club from Sevilla in April 2017.

The departure from Roma was considered somewhat of a surprise, given that Nainggolan was considered one of the better players at the Olympic Stadium.

Nainggolan warns Villa stars

And now Nainggolan has opened up on why he left in a clear warning to Villa’s first-team stars.

He told Sport Paper TV, as relayed by Mundo Deportivo: “Why did Monchi throw me out?”

“I never had problems with the locker room, but Monchi’s objective was to play with his players and expel Sabatini’s players.”

Mochi and Villa could well be in for a busy January transfer window, depending on how they are progressing in the league and in Europe. And while that could mean good news in terms of incomings, it will almost certainly mean players leaving as well and that is where the Spaniard will seemingly

Villa are back in action on Sunday when they head to Chelsea in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Emery grinning, as Aston Villa announce first of two major deals with striker next