Aston Villa plotting sensational January return for former Premier League striker as star tipped to leave

Aston Villa are reportedly plotting a sensational January transfer window move for Roma forward Tammy Abraham, as they prepare to let a Villa Park attacker leave on loan.

A rumoured return to Villa Park for the 26-year-old England forward is being tipped for either January or next summer, which is more than five years after a spent a loan stint in the Midlands while at Chelsea.

Villa chief Unai Emery is known to want to get another central attacker on board in the new year, and Abraham is said to be top of the wanted list.

The Roma star is currently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament tear that has sidelined him since June and he is not expected to be back on the pitch until the spring of 2024.

Nevertheless, Football Insider reports that Villa view him as a player who could improve Emery’s squad if he was to sign.

The development arrives after it was revealed that Villa frontman Jhon Duran could leave the club on loan in January.

A well-placed Football Insider source has revealed that Duran is a “handful” for Emery and his staff behind the scenes and that his attitude has been questioned by the manager on multiple occasions.

One in, one out for Villa

And now Villa could replace him with Abraham, who fired the club to promotion in the 2018-19 season, despite the fact that he may not be fit to return to action until March time.

Abraham, who scored 26 goals and added three assists in 40 games for Villa that season, has since won the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League during his time at Chelsea and Roma.

The forward, who has also been linked with Fulham and West Ham, moved to the Olympic Stadium to join up with Jose Mourinho was a reported fee of £34million in 2021 and has a contract that runs through until June 2026.

It’s thought that Emery wants Abraham onboard in addition to Ollie Wakins, who has notched 11 goals and five assists in 19 games in all competitions this season.

Villa are currently fifth in the Premier League table but will have the chance to jump into the top four if they win at Tottenham when the Premier League returns after the international break.

READ MORE: Sources: Everton, Fulham to battle Tottenham, Aston Villa for Serie A star, with January exit likely