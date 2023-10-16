Aston Villa ready to reward in-form attacker with bumper new deal as talks lined up

Aston Villa are reportedly considering offering winger Leon Bailey a new contract at the club in the coming months.

The 26-year-old attacker is out of contract in June 2025, meaning he will have 18 months left on his deal when the January transfer window kicks in.

The Jamaica international has enjoyed a strong start to the new campaign, scoring four goals and adding two assists in 11 games across all competitions so far.

Villa splashed out £25million to bring Bailey to Villa Park from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021, with the forward reportedly earning £100,000a-a-week at the Midlands blub.

And despite the fact that he has not quite hit the same heights he did playing in Germany, he has the backing of Unai Emery – despite the Spaniard being concerned about Bailey‘s injury history.

The 26-year-old missed many games in his first campaign at the club as he battled against injury but has been much more reliable this time around.

And now Football Insider reports that Villa want to reward Bailey for his form and also protect his transfer value at the same time.

Emery is looking to build a stronger squad at Villa Park as the club aim to compete regularly in Europe every season, having qualified for the Europa Conference League last season.

They view Bailey, who has scored 10 goals and added eight assists in 65 appearances for the club, as an important player for the future.

Emery’s men currently sit fifth in the Premier League table after a strong start to the season and have won one and lost one of their two European games.

They are back in action on October 22 when they take on West Ham, before facing Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League four days later.

