Aston Villa ‘scouting’ World Cup keeper as Romano reveals three-man shortlist to replace Martinez

Aston Villa have reportedly been scouting a top Serie A goalkeeper for ‘several months’ as they prepare for Emiliano Martinez’s expected departure this summer, with Fabrizio Romano claiming the Europa League winners have three stoppers on their radar.

Argentina star Martinez is poised to end his six-year stay at Villa Park, with Italian giants Juventus pushing ahead with a move for the 33-year-old.

Indeed, reports on Wednesday claimed that the veteran Aston Villa is on the brink of a ‘total agreement’ over a summer switch to Turin.

Earlier this week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Juventus had switched the focus of their search for a new starting goalkeeper to Martinez after Liverpool blocked the sale of Alisson Becker.

“Juventus want Martínez as priority target for GK position after Alisson deal off,” declared Romano on X.

“Talks have started to ask about price and contract details, high salary but Juve keen to explore move. Another option remains Spurs GK [Guglielmo] Vicario.”

Martinez is reportedly ready to accept a €5m-per-season contract offer from the Old Lady, although there is still some work to do on the fee, with Villa wanting a figure in the region €15m (£13m), while Juventus are hoping to secure his services for next to nothing.

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Villa target Suzuki as one of three Martinez replacement options

A fresh report from Romano has revealed that Parma keeper Zion Suzuki, who is set to start for Japan at the World Cup, has emerged on the club’s radar.

Romano claims that Villa have been ‘scouting the Japan international for several months’ and that he is ‘part of a list of three shot-stoppers that are currently under consideration by Villa’.

Suzuki, 23, has made 57 appearances for Parma since joining from Urawa Red Diamonds in the summer of 2024 and had been in top form before suffering a broken hand which forced him to miss a run of 16 league games.

Reports in Italy claim the Serie A side will demand between €25-30m (£21.5-26m) to sell Suzuki this summer and that Villa will continue to monitor him at the World Cup, with Japan set to face Netherlands, Tunisia and Sweden in the group stage.

Suzuki, who is renowned for his command of his penalty area and ability to intercept crosses and set-piece deliveries, joined Parma on a permanent deal in July 2024, signing a five-year contract after initially arriving on loan.

He is not the only keeper on Villa’s radar, though, with Romano also touching on the reports TEAMtalk have been bringing you for weeks over Manchester City star James Trafford.

However, Tottenham could be ahead of Villa in the pecking order when it comes to the England stopper, with Roberto De Zerbi’s men in the market for a new No.1 as they prepare for Guglielmo Vicario’s expected return to Italy.

As for the third name on Romano’s shortlist of Villa targets, that is not given a mention, although there have been reports of interest in Benfica star Anatoliy Trubin.