Aston Villa told West Ham star, ‘or a younger version of him’, is perfect fit for Unai Emery system

Micah Richards believes that Aston Villa should make a move for a West Ham star, or ‘someone like him’ in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Hammers are being tipped to sign a new frontman in the winter window as they look to balance their domestic and European ambitions, similar in many ways to what Villa are currently doing.

David Moyes is currently having to lean on back up forward Danny Ings a little more due to Michail Antonio’s injury, while Jarrod Bown has also been utilised through the middle.

However, Richards is of the opinion that former Villa frontman Ings would be a decent option for Unai Emery to rotate in, given that he used to playing a lone striker role like Ollie Watkins.

The former Manchester City and England told The Rest is Football Podcast via West Ham Zone: “It’s difficult to play the system, then have someone come into the team who is not expecting to play every week. That’s why it’s difficult.” He said on .

“Someone like Danny Ings, but not necessarily Danny Ings – someone younger.”

The 31-year-old only left Villa last January but Richards thinks that his services are more needed at Villa Park than at the London Stadium.

Ings scored 14 goals in 52 games in his first stint at Villa, having signed for £25million from Southampton in August 2021.

However, he has found life in London even tougher, notching just three times in 35 outings for the Hammers and has often found himself left on the sidelines.

To that end, if West Ham do manage to get another forward on board then Ings is expected to be made available for transfer.

Villa will be back in action on Thursday evening when they take on Zrinjski Mostar in the Europa Conference League.

READ MORE: Arsenal offered former Everton striker in stunning swap for Charlie Patino; Aston Villa could disrupt deal