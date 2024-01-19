Aston Villa window explodes into life with triple swoop advancing; one medical booked, two offers made

Aston Villa are closing in on a triple swoop for Morgan Rogers, Hakon Valdimarsson and Kosta Nedeljkovic

Aston Villa are closing in on three separate January signings, with bids tabled for a goalkeeper and forward and a medical booked for a right-back, according to multiple top sources.

It’s been a low-key winter window for Unai Emery’s side thus far, though that is about to change. The Premier League title challengers are making moves and the first deal to cross the line will regard right-back, Kosta Nedeljkovic.

The 18-year-old plies his trade for Serbian side Red Star Belgrade and TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Tuesday the defender has agreed personal terms with Villa.

Red Star are in line to receive a fee in the region of £6.8m for Nedeljkovic who is highly regarded and a regular for Serbia’s Under-19s national side.

According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein on Friday morning, a medical has been booked and will take place today (Friday).

Aston Villa and Emery have put the emphasis on signing younger stars this window and per Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, bids for two more rising stars have been tabled.

Aston Villa bid for Middlesbrough attacker

Ornstein added Villa have made an offer for versatile Middlesbrough forward, Morgan Rogers.

The 21-year-old right-footer can play on either wing, though has made the attacking midfield role his own this term. He’s notched six goals and eight assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

Rogers was labelled Villa’s No 1 transfer target this month and is reportedly ‘excited’ at the opportunity to join the Premier League high flyers.

TEAMtalk subsequently learned Villa’s bid – which was actually their second for Rogers – has been rejected.

Though with Emery and Rogers both keen on a deal being struck, a third offer is not out of the question.

Rogers was previously on the books at Manchester City and has represented England at various youth levels.

Offer lodged for Iceland international

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano broke news of Villa bidding for 22-year-old goalkeeper, Hakon Valdimarsson.

The five-cap Iceland international plays for Swedish side Elfsborg where he is their regular starter.

Romano revealed Villa as well as Danish side Copenhagen have both bid for Valdimarsson. Villa’s bid (in excess of €2m) is higher than Copenhagen’s (€1.7m).

Neither of the bids have been accepted as yet, though the fact Villa’s is higher obviously gives them an edge.

One factor that must be considered, however, is the fact Valdimarsson will know he’ll not be a regular starter at Villa Park given the presence of Emiliano Martinez.

Elsewhere this window, Villa have sold Finn Azaz to Middlesbrough for £2m and back-up striker, Jhon Duran, has emerged as a shock loan target for Chelsea.

