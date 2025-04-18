Villa are hopeful they can land Moise Kean in the summer

Aston Villa are reportedly ‘adamant’ that a 23-goal striker currently starring in Serie A ‘fits the profile they want’ as they look to add ‘firepower’ to their attack.

Villa heartbreakingly bowed out of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals. But the 5-4 aggregate scoreline against one of the world’s most devastating sides shows they’re on the right path.

Now, the Villans will be hoping to maintain that. According to GIVEMESPORT, they want to ‘add firepower’ to their side and feel they’ve found the right man.

That man is Moise Kean, who has 23 goals in all competitions this season, and his 17 in Serie A is only bettered by one person.

Villa are reportedly ‘adamant’ that Kean ‘fits the profile they want’ as they believe he’ll fit ‘seamlessly’ into Unai Emery’s tactical set-up. The Italian will command a £44.5million fee.

But the report states ‘widespread interest’ could complicate a move for Kean, as it’s ‘heating up fast’. Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle and Chelsea are among the English sides said to be keen on the striker.

In Italy, where he currently plays with Fiorentina, AC Milan and Napoli are ‘lurking’.

Kean may not return to England

Kean has played in England before, for Everton, where he scored just four goals in 39 games.

The report states after his ‘difficult spell’ the striker may ‘tread carefully’ before agreeing to another crack in English football.

That may suggest that Kean remaining in Italy and moving to a bigger club than eighth-placed Fiorentina might be likely.

Napoli are just two points off the lead in Serie A, but Milan are lower down than Fiorentina, so the former may have the best chance.

That said, it’s believed a club with ‘momentum, a top coach and European football’ could be a powerful lure, and Villa could have all of those again next season.

Aston Villa round-up: Rashford decision made

Villa have reportedly decided to trigger the £40million option to sign current loanee Marcus Rashford at the end of the season.

Unai Emery suggested of late that he might try Rashford and Ollie Watkins up front together, having deemed the former is better suited to a central role.

It’s believed Manchester United will attempt to find a buyer for Rashford if Villa don’t sign him permanently.

Meanwhile, Villa are close to a deal to sign Norwegian prodigy Sverre Nypan, who was being watched by a number of other Premier League big hitters of late.

