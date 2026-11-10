Aston Villa reach agreement with English winger after taking Man Utd target off board

George Hemmings has agreed to a new contract at Aston Villa

In a busy period of new deals at Aston Villa, with manager Unai Emery soon to pen fresh terms with the club, it’s also been revealed that an agreement is also in place with an English winger.

Villa are doing a lot of work within the club at the moment. They recently reiterated the commitment from the decision-makers to push for higher honours in future years, with all set to pen new deals.

That includes manager Emery, who has stated there is progress on his extension.

There are also extensions being handed to the playing staff. The Villans announced on Tuesday that they’ve triggered the extension of central defender Victor Lindelof through to the summer of 2028.

Since October, there have also been talks ongoing with Emi Buendia and George Hemmings over extending their deals.

Jacob Tanswell reports for The Athletic that Hemmings has reached an agreement over a new five-year Villa deal.

The new terms reflect the winger’s increased standing in the side, where he started the season on the left-wing, and has often kept new signing Alejandro Garnacho on the sidelines.

READ MORE: PSG and Real Madrid plotting shock moves for standout Aston Villa star – Exclusive

Ian Maatsen deal done at Villa

Another deal reported to be done at Villa is for left-back Ian Maatsen. He has been the preferred option of Emery when fit this season, after Lucas Digne returned to France with Paris Saint-Germain.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has stated there’s a verbal agreement in place for Maatsen’s renewal.

He wrote: ‘Aston Villa have reached a verbal agreement for left-back Ian Maatsen to sign a new contract at the club.

‘The 24-year-old has impressed with his displays so far this season and is now on the verge of sealing a new deal at Villa Park.

‘Maatsen’s current deal had been set to keep him with the Villans until the summer of 2030, but an extension to those terms is now just around the corner.

‘With an initial agreement now in place, all that remains is for the deal to be finalised and confirmed by both parties.’

The deal will help to keep the Dutchman out of the clutches of Manchester United, who have made confirmed contact to sign him amid their search for a new left-back.