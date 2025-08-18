Leon Bailey has been allowed to move to Roma from Aston Villa

Aston Villa have agreed to allow one of their forwards to leave for a European giant, as transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the details of the move.

There has been a lot of speculation at Villa over the summer in regards to potential exits. Given they have at times looked to be in trouble with financial regulations, it’s been suggested sales might be necessary.

The most saleable assets, Ollie Watkins and Emi Martinez, have been linked with some big clubs over the summer.

The pair have survived so far, though academy graduate Jacob Ramsey has been sold to Newcastle. He will soon be followed out of the door by Leon Bailey.

After 144 Villa games, in which he has been directly involved in 46 goals, Bailey is moving on to Roma, as transfer insider Romano has given his ‘here we go’ stamp on the transfer.

Romano states Villa have verbally agreed to let Bailey go on loan for €2/3million (£1.7/2.6m), with a buy option for €22million (£18.9m).

Bailey ‘only wanted’ Roma, per the insider, and there is now an agreement in place, with his medical expected next week.

Roma land one of two targets

It was reported of late that Roma’s interest in Bailey was separate to their attempts to sign fellow Premier League winger Jadon Sancho, from Manchester United.

However, the Italian club have failed in their attempts to land Sancho.

United were reportedly ready to accept a £20million loan-to-buy offer, but Sancho decided against joining, and his agent has communicated that to the club.

The reasons for that are that he wants to wait for any other offers from clubs in top-five European leagues.

Aston Villa round-up: Tottenham want Rogers

Tottenham have reportedly registered an interest in Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers.

However, Villa are insistent that he won’t leave this summer, and Spurs look to be making progress on the signing of Eberechi Eze, which would surely mean they would not need Rogers.

Meanwhile, it was suggested that the money from the sale of Ramsey would be put to the potential re-signing of former loanee Marco Asensio.

However, other reports have stated the Ramsey money won’t be going anywhere, and more sales would be needed for Villa to be able to spend.

