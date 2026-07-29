Aston Villa have lodged a bid for Palmeiras forward Allan, with Brazilian insider Andre Hernan revealing they were thanked for the offer, with the club coming to a decision.

Villa have sold Morgan Rogers for £117million this summer, and have since attempted to add more firepower to their final third. They had already signed a new playmaker in Johan Manzambi, and have since landed Alejandro Garnacho and are pursuing a deal for Nicolas Jackson.

But the Villans are looking elsewhere for a new attacking talent, as Brazilian insider Hernan has revealed they lodged a bid totalling €30million (£25.7m) for Palmeiras winger Allan.

However, he states the Brazilian club ‘REJECTED’ that offer.

Hernan says Villa were thanked for their bid but informed by Palmeiras that Allan is not for sale.

Should the Villans continue to push for more attacking talent, they’ll have to look elsewhere.

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Leon Bailey deal connected?

Villa fan and podcaster Ty Bracey has suggested Villa’s attempt to sign a new winger may mean Leon Bailey’s exit from the club is either done, or close to being done.

TEAMtalk revealed on July 20 that newly-promoted Hull City have made an approach to sign the Jamaican winger, with Bailey informed he can move on from the club.

Hull want a loan while Villa are known to prefer the winger’s permanent exit.

Alan Nixon has revealed that Hull are keeping a place for Bailey in their squad as they continue pursuing that loan deal.

However, it’s also stated the Jamaican has been offered to several other clubs in Europe.

Villa are holding out for a fee in the region of £12-20million. Whether they have got that, and if it’s from Hull or another club, is currently unknown, but they are desirous of signing a new winger.

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