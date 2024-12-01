Aston Villa are planning to recall Louie Barry and send him on loan to a higher level

Aston Villa are reportedly planning to recall Louie Barry from Stockport with a view to loaning him to the Championship, where he has a ‘boatload’ of suitors.

Barry is the most in-form player in League One at the moment. After nine goals in League Two for Stockport last term, he has remained on loan with the newly-promoted side, and has already netted 13 times this term in the division above.

Villa will be happy that he finally seems to be finding his feet, after loans to Ipswich, MK Dons, Swindon and Salford left a lot to be desired.

According to Birmingham World, Villa are so impressed that they are planning to recall Barry from his loan at Stockport.

The report states they feel he has outgrown League One and would be better suited to the Championship, with that test one they want to give him.

That report states fifth-placed Middlesbrough want to sign him. A separate report from another outlet, the Sheffield Star, states 13th-placed Sheffield Wednesday are keeping tabs on him, and are one of a ‘boatload’ of clubs attempting to sign Barry.

Tottenham tipped to miss out

Of late, it was reported that Tottenham were keen to land Barry permanently.

But it seems there is almost no chance of Villa allowing their Premier League rivals to land the 21-year-old.

That it’s suggested they want to send him on another loan to a higher level demonstrates that they are priming him for a place in their side at some point, and he’s getting closer to achieving the right level for that.

If he succeeds in the Championship, Barry could soon find himself in Villa’s squad, and him being sold before they can see if he’s worthy of that is not very likely at all.

Barry’s growing influence

During his four loan spells prior to heading to Stockport, Barry scored just nine goals, in more than 75 games.

In 40 games for Stockport, he’s netted 23 times.

Now showing he is on the way to becoming the player Villa felt he could when he returned back to England from Barcelona’s academy, if he continues in his current form, there’s no reason he can’t be playing up top for Villa in the next couple of years.