Matty Cash has been ruled out for the next Aston Villa match

Aston Villa will be boosted by the return of an injured player for their clash with Sunderland at the weekend, with Matty Cash confirmed to be missing with concussion.

Villa played their last game against Manchester United without a recognised right-back. Taylor Harwood-Bellis deputised there for his club Premier League debut, as Aaron Wan-Bissaka was injured and Cash suspended.

The Villans would have been expecting the latter back but he’s again ruled out after picking up concussion on international duty with Poland.

Villa insider Jacob Tanswell, writing for The Athletic, states concussion protocol means Cash can’t start training until Sunday – the game against Sunderland is on Saturday.

It’s not yet known if he’ll be able to play the following game, Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Galatasaray.

Villa should be boosted by the return of Wan-Bissaka for the next match, though.

Unai Emery stated the right-back was “close” for the United game prior to the international break, and in a separate article from Tanswell – his Villa squad ladder – the insider stated Wan-Bissaka ‘has recovered.’

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Johan Manzambi and Amadou Onana fitness

There is no update yet on the fitness of playmaker Johan Manzambi, who was forced out of international break with Switzerland due to a calf problem.

Villa fans will be hoping their creative asset can return soon.

There’s also no knowledge of exactly when fellow midfielder Amadou Onana will return, after suffering a ruptured ACL at the World Cup.

Per Tanswell, there is ‘no timeframe’ for the Belgian’s return, who is undergoing gym work.

There has been a significant update on Onana elsewhere, though.

Villa have confirmed the midfielder has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until 2031.