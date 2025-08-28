Aston Villa are closing in on the return of a former star

Aston Villa are reportedly confident that they’ll be able to bring back a former star before the end of the summer after tabling a bargain bid for his services.

Villa’s summer window has been quiet so far. Only Yasin Ozcan and Evann Guessand have come through the door at Villa Park, while Jacob Ramsey had to be sold.

Reports have suggested for a while that at least one saleable asset would have to be sold, and an academy graduate who was not an absolute firm fixture of Unai Emery’s squad was probably a better man to sell than Ollie Watkins or Emi Martinez.

But in the final stages of the summer, L’Equipe reports there is confidence that Villa will be able to bring back Marco Asensio.

The Spaniard spent the second half of last season in Aston, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 21 games.

Villa were hopeful of landing Asensio if they qualified for the Champions League, and after missing out, they almost lost the chance to sign him, and would have done had his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Fenerbahce not fallen through.

Villa have now made a late move for Asensio, tabling a bid of £12.9million for him.

PSG are said to be holding out for £17million, but know he has no place at the club. Negotiations at the current price have been positive, and all parties are said to be confident an agreement will be reached before the deadline.

DON’T MISS: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

Villa putting Ramsey money to good use

Villa received £40million from the sale of Ramsey to Newcastle, and some of that will be left in the club to ensure they are in line with financial regulations.

However, after that sale was agreed, it was reported Villa were accelerating the signing of Asensio.

Not only would £12.9million be a bargain for a player who has starred at Real Madrid in the past, and is still only 29, but it’s a lot less than what Ramsey was sold for.

As such, it seems the Villans will be in a decent spot both financially and on the pitch if the deal goes through.

Aston Villa quiz: Higher or lower