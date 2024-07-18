Aston Villa confident of striking £113m superstar deal, with Barcelona being dealt double agony

Joao Felix could move to Aston Villa, with the club confident of his signing this summer

Aston Villa are reportedly confident in their ability to land Joao Felix, ensuring he can’t return to Barcelona, while Unai Emery is keen on a Barca star, too.

Villa are clearly looking to have a serious crack at the Champions League next season. Their first campaign in the competition since its rebrand comes after Emery masterminded a fourth-placed Premier League finish last term, a year after coming seventh at the end of his first campaign in Birmingham.

The upwards trajectory of the Aston club is clear, and the Spaniard’s recruitment shows the likelihood of that stopping may be slim.

Champions League finalist from last season, Ian Maatsen, has joined, along with Juventus pair Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior, and returns for Ross Barkley and Cameron Archer have been confirmed.

The snare of Amadou Onana is also in the works, while TEAMtalk sources state Villa could be well positioned in the race for Spain star Nico Williams, after holding talks.

He has looked to be destined for Barcelona, but they might well miss out.

And the Villans could deal further damage to the La Liga giants, given their interest in Felix, who Barca want back after they had him on loan last season.

Indeed, Villa’s interest in signing him has previously been reported, and it has now taken a step forwards.

Villa confident of striking Felix deal

Indeed, reports in Spain suggest Emery’s side are now confident that they’ll be able to strike a deal for the former £113million man from Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona’s ability to sign him permanently seems unlikely, but it has been stated that Villa are only keen on a loan.

In any case, Barca are not prioritising his signing, so Villa seem in a good position to do that.

And Felix’s Atletico situation could further help the Villans towards the snare.

Indeed, it’s suggested that relations between Felix and his club have not improved while he’s been away, and they would favour moving him to the Premier League than a La Liga rival.

Felix would apparently prefer not to go back to Atletico at all, and given he’s due to meet up with his teammates in August, he’s said to want his exit wrapped up before then.

Barcelona losing out to Villa would surely be embarrassing given the respective statures of the clubs, and the English outfit could deal the juggernauts a double blow.

As well as Felix, it’s been suggested Raphinha is another La Liga player they are targeting. That exit, though, could fund Barca’s move for Williams, who Villa also want, so it remains to be seen if Emery pushes ahead for Raphinha.

