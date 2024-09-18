Aston Villa consider out-of-window swoop for midfield star who nearly cost them massively

Yusuf Yazici is in the thoughts of Aston Villa after almost knocking them out of Europe

Aston Villa are one of a number of Premier League sides considering the free agent signing of Yusuf Yazici, who almost dumped them out of Europe last season.

Yazici is currently without a club, having left Lille in the summer after five years on the books there. He headed to the French side in 2019 amid interest from Manchester United.

The versatile midfielder – who largely plays attacking-midfield – headed out on two loans during his time with Lille, firstly to CSKA Moscow, and then Trabzonspor, his former side.

Now, he could be in line to represent a third club in four years.

Indeed, HITC reports that Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Bournemouth are all ‘considering offers’ for the Turkish midfielder.

It’s believed he is hopeful of making a move to the Premier League.

And it is suggested that Villa will have a previous meeting with Yazici in their thoughts, amid their decision over whether to sign him.

Yazici nearly cost Villa

The Villans came up against Yazici’s Lille side in the quarter-finals of last season’s Europa Conference League. He was quiet in the first leg, only managing a 30-minute cameo, as Villa came out 2-1 victors.

But in the second, he nearly ensured the English side would not be able to progress to the next round.

Indeed, Yazici bagged a quick opener, inside 15 minutes, before Benjamin Andre doubled Lille’s lead on the day.

If not for Matty Cash’s 87th-minute equaliser, Villa would never have reached the next round. And it took all of extra time and penalties for them to confirm their spot there, with the jeopardy long-lasting after Yazici’s strike.

Had Villa not reached the semis of the European competition, where their journey ended, they might not have had the confidence in Europe which saw them thrash Young Boys 3-0 on their Champions League debut on Tuesday.

Aston Villa take familiar path

Yazici is not the only player to have caused Villa problems who is wanted by Unai Emery’s side.

Ernest Muci bagged three goals against them over two legs for Legia Warsaw last season, in the same competition they felt the wrath of Yazici. The Villans are now said to be considering a cheap swoop for Muci in January.

Meanwhile, they are one of the sides to have been linked with a move for Bryan Mbeumo, after he bagged three goals in the opening three games of the Premier League season.

The Villans are also scouting Girona pair Miguel Gutierrez and Viktor Tsygankov, with their desire to thrive the Champions League clear.

Yazici’s recent career

That Yazici is currently without a club is something of a surprise. Indeed, he had a fantastic final season with Lille, bagging 12 goals in all competitions, while also chipping in with four assists.

Five of his goals came in the 10 European games which Lille played.

Since leaving the club, Yazici was reportedly offered to Manchester United, among other clubs in England.

And with more joining the pack, it seems he could possibly have his pick of Premier League outfits, allowing him to realise his dream of playing in the English top flight.

If his form last season is anything to go by – and indeed his entire time at Lille – he should certainly have offers.