Jhon Duran is on the radar of PSG as they prepare to get rid of their own striker

Aston Villa are in danger of losing striker Jhon Duran to Paris Saint-Germain, as it’s reported they are willing to sell Goncalo Ramos in order to get him.

Duran has made a name for himself largely with performances from Villa’s bench this season. He seems to have a knack of scoring in any situation, and did so with a wonder striker in the Champions League against Bayern Munich this term.

Performances on the big stage have meant for interest from some bigger clubs than Villa.

The latest reports come from Fichajes, stating that French giants PSG are on the hunt for Duran.

With the January transfer window set to be an active one for the Villa star, as per reports, PSG are willing to get rid of Ramos in order to sign Duran.

That the Portuguese striker has not offered much this season is said to be the reason the French club are ready to sell him and buy the Villa man instead.

Duran will cost £80m

But Ramos cost €65million (£54m/$70m) when he was signed by PSG in January, so his price, amid a lack of form, will not have risen.

TEAMtalk understands that Villa will ask for £80million if Duran is to leave the club.

That means PSG will have to dip deeper into their pockets to sign him than just using the money from the sale of Ramos.

It would certainly be more ideal for them in terms of financial rules to not have to use any extra cash, but that is not an option that seems to be on the table.

Aston Villa round-up: More Duran interest

Villa will be aware that there is also interest in Duran from elsewhere, with Arsenal links being stoked by Patrick Vieira telling the Gunners the Colombian is the “right player” for them to sign.

Villa have transfer interest of their own, with recent reports suggesting Andreas Skov Olsen is on their radar.

Meanwhile, the Villans have been linked with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, but the Bees man is being hunted down by many Premier League sides, and his club want to keep him beyond January.

Castello Lukeba, on the radar of Real Madrid, is also being courted by the Villans in am ambitious swoop.

Duran at Villa

Duran has scored 16 goals since he moved to Villa, but the fact he has only actually started 13 times means that’s an impressive return, and he has been a more influential asset this term than he was last.