Aston Villa to devastate Prem strugglers in damaging double raid that’ll include a shock return

Aston Villa could deal further harm to Sheffield United after their Premier League relegation by moving for Oliver Arblaster and brining Cameron Archer back to the club.

Villa have hardly misstepped since Unai Emery walked through the door, both on and off the pitch. They finished seventh in the Premier League last season after he inherited a side who looked in danger of going down.

This season, they’re fourth and in the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

In terms of signings, Emery has made some good ones – the best of the bunch Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans, with Moussa Diaby also playing a big role.

Villa will be desirous of constant improvement after taking steps forwards in each of the past two seasons.

As such, more additions to the squad are going to be made, and one could highlight just how smart Villa have been in terms of transfers.

Indeed, they allowed striker Archer to leave the club in an £18million move in the summer, as he would clearly not have displaced Ollie Watkins, who’s got 19 Premier League goals this season.

Archer has been directly involved in five goals in a very poor Sheffield United team, and could now be on the way back to Villa Park.

Villa can get Archer back

According to Football Insider, Villa inserted a buy-back clause in the deal to sell him, which has apparently become active since the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.

Not only will they be getting a player back that they allowed to leave and gain some much-needed top-flight experience, but they’ll be getting him back for less than he was bought for.

Indeed, the report suggests Villa can sign him back for just £14million.

That Jhon Duran has failed to impress and was on the radar of clubs in January, they might think about letting him go and bringing Archer back to sit behind Watkins in the pecking order.

Double Blades raid on

Archer is not the only player Villa could bring onboard from the Blades.

According to the Telegraph, they are interested in 19-year-old midfielder Arblaster after ‘closely’ monitoring him since he made his Premier League debut.

That came in the second-half of this season, after he had returned from a loan spell with League One Port Vale.

The youngster has clearly impressed enough in an underwhelming side, as it’s not only Villa, but West Ham are also keen on him.

Arblaster’s current club are keen to keep him for their Championship battle next season, but one of Villa or the Hammers could prove too strong for them to contend with.

The South Yorkshire side would at least be able to demand a fairly good fee given Arblaster is under contract until 2028.

