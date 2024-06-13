Aston Villa to get their own back by snaring ‘Messi-esque’ Juventus man for £38m in summer

Douglas Luiz and Matias Soule could switch places this summer, with Aston Villa courting the latter

Aston Villa are reportedly expected to negotiate with Juventus over a move for £38million-rated forward Matias Soule amid their move for Douglas Luiz.

Villa are on the back foot in terms of Luiz. He has just had his best season at Villa Park, scoring nine goals and assisting a further 10 in all competitions, while helping Villa to fourth in the Premier League.

But his form alerted big sides such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Juventus.

The latter now seem to be moving swiftly towards the snare of the star midfielder.

It has been suggested that the Villans want a midfielder in return – Juve man Weston McKennie – as well as winger Samuel Iling-Junior, who’s been courted by a lot of Premier League sides.

It is said the forward is keen on a move to Villa Park.

But he’s not the only Juventus forward that the Midlanders are keen on.

Indeed, it’s believed 21-year-old right-winger Soule is also on their radar.

Aston Villa to negotiate for Soule

They were interested in him of late, and Caught Offside suggests the Villans will ‘re-negotiate’ for the forward.

It’s also believed that Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Brighton are in the mix for him.

Soule has previously been described as ‘Messi-esque’ and his stats from the last season show he’s on the way to the top.

Indeed, in his first full senior season, the winger – on loan at Frosinone – bagged 11 goals and assisted another three.

He was the club’s top scorer, outperforming players with a lot more experience than he has.

Villa must pay £38m for Soule

Interest from West Ham has also been reported in the Juventus forward.

It’s believed they are said to be plotting an offer in the region of £25million for Soule.

However, it’s believed that Juventus want closer to £38million if they are to sell.

Villa know what they need to do, and may well be able to take a Juventus player, with their own star looking likely to go the other way.

