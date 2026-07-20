Noah Atubolu is being tracked amid uncertainty over Emi Martinez at Aston Villa

Aston Villa are reportedly in a battle to sign the goalkeeper they put three past in last season’s Europa League final, and with former Villan Henri Lansbury underlining his belief as to why Emi Martinez will leave this summer.

Martinez’s future remains uncertain, and he’s had interest from big clubs this summer. That will surely only grow after he made a record 11 saves in Sunday’s World Cup final – which his Argentina side lost 1-0 to Spain.

Juventus are among the sides most interested in Martinez, and fans are clamouring for his signing after his display in the biggest game in football.

In sight at Villa is Freiburg’s Noah Atubolu, who they defeated in last season’s Europa League final. The German goalkeeper didn’t miss a minute of the campaign, keeping five clean sheets on the way to the final.

Fussballdaten reports they are engaged in an intense battle, alongside Bournemouth, Inter Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Atubolu is valued at €25-30million (£21.2-£25.5m) and Villa are said to be preparing an attractive offer, having intensified negotiations.

The Villans are said to see the German stopper as the near-ideal candidate for their side, as a man who’d integrate perfectly into the system – though it is suggested they’re looking at a second-choice keeper.

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Martinez tipped to leave

But having impressed on the way to the Europa League final, Atubolu is surely a first-choice player, and should Martinez leave, he almost certainly would be at Villa.

Former Villa man Lansbury feels Martinez could be allowed to leave.

He told Villa News: “He’s a world-class player and that’s what happens to the best players, they’re touted around.

“He’s done fantastic for Villa and Argentina, so he’s always going to have clubs after him. That will make his taste buds flare, I’m sure he’ll have a sniff at it. It’s all a waiting game now. If Villa find a replacement they think fits they could still let him move on.”

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that Villa are assessing potential replacements for Martinez.

The club made contact over a deal for Japan international Zion Suzuki, but he’s also been heavily linked with other clubs, such as Leeds United and Newcastle.

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