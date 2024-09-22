Aston Villa ignite double deal in chase for £21m striker after Emery spied star team-mate

Aston Villa are reportedly targeting Besiktas striker Semih Kilicsoy, who will be available for £21million, amid their interest in his team-mate Ernest Muci.

Villa have started the season in fantastic form, nailing down a place in the top four after five games. They have won four of those, netting 10 goals, at an average of two per game.

But they could have even more attacking options to potentially perform even better in front of goal in the near future.

Indeed, according to Caught Offside, the Villans are still one of the Premier League sides with interest in Besiktas forward Kilicsoy, who they were keen on in the summer.

It is reported that he could be available for €25million (approx £21m, $29m).

Both they and Fulham are in the mix, as are Nottingham Forest, who are also keen on Kilicsoy’s his team-mate, Baris Asper Yilmaz.

But it is not only Forest who have eyes on two Besiktas stars at the moment.

Double Villa snare on the cards

Indeed, they are also keen on the signing of attacking star Muci.

Reports of late suggested that Besiktas will tell the winger and a number of his team-mates to find a new club in January.

It’s believed he’ll be available for as low as £13million.

With Kilicsoy also on the market at £21million, Villa could secure a double deal for £34million.

More Villa moves in works

Also on the radar up top for Villa is Yusuf Yazici, who is a free agent after leaving Lille in the summer.

Villa’s own Ollie Watkins remains on the radar of Chelsea, though, with the Blues drawing up a four-man striker shortlist.

Two Champions League players are on Villa’s radar, in Miguel Gutierrez and Viktor Tsygankov, who are being scouted by a number of Premier League sides as well as the Midlanders.

Kilicsoy and Muci this season

Kilicsoy is yet to get off the mark in front of goal this season, but the 19-year-old striker has assisted twice, both from the left-wing, a position he has often occupied instead of the central role this term given the presence of Ciro Immobile.

Meanwhile, Muci has scored one goal in 87 minutes in the Turkish Super Lig, in a two-minute cameo appearance against Antalyaspor.

The pair have hardly shared the field together given they operate in similar areas, and neither has been given consistent minutes, and that might not change immediately at Villa, given the form of Ollie Watkins in particular.