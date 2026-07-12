Julian Quinones has been in talks with Aston Villa

Aston Villa have been looking closely at a Mexico star at the World Cup, and have intensified contact for him following the nation’s tournament exit, per Sky Sport.

The Villans appear hamstrung in their abilities to spend big cash this summer. Suggestions are that they could have to sell some players before being able to sign any.

Though that might be the case, they are on the hunt for fresh talent.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, writing for Sky Sport Switzerland, Villa have been watching Mexico forward Julian Quinones during the World Cup.

They’re said to be ‘convinced’ by his levels and have therefore made enquiries with his entourage about the potential of a move.

Contacts are said to have ‘intensified’ of late, though no formal offer has been made quite yet.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Quinones was Mexico’s best player

With four goals and an assist as Mexico bowed out at the last 16 stage, Quinones was his nation’s most influential player.

That he scored against England might also suggest that the 29-year-old would be able to cut it in the Premier League.

But there are elements of his career which could strongly hint otherwise. At 29, having never played in Europe before, Quinones might find it tough to adapt.

Indeed, it would surely be easier to get suited to a new continent having not played almost 400 career games in other regions – largely his native Mexico, before moving to the Saudi Pro League in 2024.

In two seasons in Saudi Arabia, Quinones has scored 62 goals and assisted 12.

Adapting to football there is one thing, but the Premier League is a higher standard and the change could be a tough one.

Further to that, the wages on offer in Saudi Arabia are enormous, and Villa might struggle to match what Al Qadsiah are paying Quinones.

READ MORE: PSG open to offers for attacking sensation with Aston Villa one of SIX Prem sides on alert