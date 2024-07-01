Aston Villa laughing as Emery manufactures bargain double deal to make Juventus pay for snare

Unai Emery has pulled of a masterstroke with the double signing

Aston Villa have confirmed the signings of Juventus pair Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior, and the finances of the double deal puts them in a great position.

Villa have been one of the most active clubs in the Premier League so far this summer. Manager Unai Emery clearly wants to build on the fourth-placed finish from last season, and build a squad capable of challenging in the Champions League.

They have brought in Ian Maatsen from Chelsea and Everton youngster Lewis Dobbin – the former will almost certainly be the starting left-back come the start of the campaign.

Villa have since confirmed the double addition of Juventus pair Barrenechea and Iling-Junior.

The pair were signed from the Serie A side following the sale of Douglas Luiz in the other direction.

Luiz was one of Villa’s most important assets last season, scoring nine goals and assisting 10 in all competitions from the midfield.

But the Midlanders have seemingly fleeced Juventus for the other pair, making good from the bad situation of losing the Brazilian midfielder.

Indeed, the finances of the double addition have been reported, and Emery and Co have done a great job.

Villa succeed in bargain transfer

Initially, Luiz was sold for approximately £42.4million.

He did not seem to want to remain at Villa Park when learning of Juventus interest, and for the club’s finances, a big sale like that will have helped.

And according to reports, they have paid an initial £19million for both Barrenechea and Iling-Junior.

That means they have actually made around £25million by bringing in two players from a European giant, and selling one themselves.

That seems a fantastic result, particularly given the high ceilings of both new assets.

Barrenechea and Iling-Junior could be stars

Barrenechea, 23, impressed out on loan for Frosinone last season, playing all but two Serie A games, owing to suspension.

He is more of a genuine holding-midfielder than Luiz, proficient in cutting out attacks, which is something that will be ideal for Villa at the higher level of the Champions League.

Iling-Junior, meanwhile, is just 20, and was on the radar of Manchester United and Tottenham of late.

That was after the winger chipped in with a goal and two assists in limited Serie A appearances last term. But he is English, and that he came through Chelsea’s academy suggests he could take to the Premier League like a duck to water after breaking into the senior Juventus side.

