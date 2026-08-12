Matteo Ruggeri could be joined by Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Aston Villa

Aston Villa are reported to be ‘increasingly likely’ to sign a World Cup right-back after landing an agreement for left-back Matteo Ruggeri.

The Villans finished fourth in the Premier League last season and will want to match that or better this term. Having lost Morgan Rogers in a £117million deal to Chelsea, that could be a tough ask.

That said, Unai Emery is working to build a squad which can again challenge both in the Premier League and Champions League.

Sky Sports (16:31, Wednesday, August 12) report that Villa are interested in signing West Ham right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

It is reported that the club are ‘increasingly likely’ to sign the DR Congo defender this summer.

That said, there are yet to be direct talks, and Fulham want to loan in Wan-Bissaka.

Why Villa are said to be the side likely to land him is not known, but the Cottagers are said to be in disagreement over the price of an option to buy the defender after an initial loan.

READ MORE: Aston Villa will ‘find it hard’ to say no to certain Arsenal offer for Ezri Konsa despite recent report

Ruggeri deal done

Wan-Bissaka’s signing would add an option at right-back for Villa, and they have also been on the hunt for a new left-back.

Indeed, they have sold Lucas Digne to Paris Saint-Germain, cutting down their options on the left side of the defence.

But Villa have for a while looked likely to land Ruggeri from Atletico Madrid, and that move is said to be done.

A week ago, it was reported that Villa had come to an agreement for the transfer.

Now, reputable source Fabrizio Romano has backed that up, stating there’s a verbal agreement for the Italian left-backs transfer.

Romano states there’s a €25million (£21.4m) fixed fee in place, with €1.5million (£1.3m) in add-ons.

Ruggeri has agreed to the move, and the medical is set for this week.