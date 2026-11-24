Aston Villa will again be without an important asset against Galatasaray in the Champions League, while it’s known whether they’ll face up against star striker Victor Osimhen.

Villa have been without Matteo Ruggeri and Andre Onana for some time – the latter all season – and Matty Cash was recently added to that list. The Poland international suffered concussion in the recent international break.

He was forced to return to Villa, with concussion protocol meaning he was only able to start training from Sunday – missing the Premier League draw with Sunderland on Saturday.

It was not known if he’d be fit to face Galatasaray on Tuesday night, but Villa have now revealed Cash won’t be involved.

A statement on the club website suggested the right-back was ‘expected to be unavailable’ for the clash.

It then added: ‘And Cash will also be forced to sit out of the clash at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul.’

The aforementioned Ruggeri and Onana remain sidelined for the Villans.

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Victor Osimhen out for Galatasaray

There is good news on the injury front for Villa, not on their own side, is that they won’t face up against star Galatasaray striker Osimhen.

The Nigerian No.9 underwent minor surgery in recent weeks, and the club’s boss Okan Buruk has confirmed he’s not yet ready to come back into the side, despite being back in the gym.

Buruk said: “Osimhen will not be with us tomorrow.”

While Villa would not fear any side, given they’ve won three out of four games in the Champions League this season, facing a Galatasaray side without Osimhen is cause for fewer headaches.

Indeed, the striker has 10 goals to his name this season, as well as three assists.

He has, though, only scored in one Champions League game this term, so might not have been the biggest threat had he been involved.

Rafael Leao is also missing for the Turkish side, with a hamstring injury which is likely to keep him out until some time in December.

He too, though, had only been directly involved in one goal in the Champions League prior to that injury.

Still, Gala have won two of their four games in the elite European competition this season, scoring six goals in their last two, so there is attacking threat in the side.