Aston Villa move for dazzling Real Madrid star gaining traction after insider’s big reveal

The potential of Aston Villa being the landing spot for a Real Madrid star is said to be gaining traction, despite other top clubs also being interested in him.

Villa saw 10 players leave permanently in the summer, while they signed 11 more, with a few coming on initial loans. The massive changes have meant it was initially a struggle to find form, but they’ve won three of their last four games in all competitions.

On top of that, some of their new players, Alejandro Garnacho in the main, impressed during club friendlies over the international break.

Things look to be on the up, and Unai Emery could supplement his squad with January signings.

Cadena SER reports Villa are gaining traction as a landing spot for Real Madrid forward Endrick in January.

That comes amid the suggestion that a loan move could be on the cards, given the Brazilian forward is struggling for minutes in a competitive Real attack.

Roma and Lyon are also said to be among Endrick’s possible landing spots, but Villa is an interesting proposition given they can offer Champions League football – and won their first game in it this season.

READ MORE: Emi Martinez tells Argentine star to join Aston Villa amid planned move

Endrick loan confirmed to be a possibility

That Endrick could be available for loan has been confirmed by TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey.

Indeed, sources have stated Real are open to the listening to loan proposals for their young striker. Those would be straight loans, with no option to buy.

Given Villa largely had to sell to buy in the summer, that may work out perfectly for them.

Endrick is known to be growing frustrated, given he’s played only four minutes for Real this season, and featured more for Brazil over the international break than he has for his club.

His own representatives have made it clear they’re not accepting of his current situation, and therefore acknowledge a temporary move away could be for the best.

TEAMtalk is aware Villa were one of the clubs who asked about Endrick in the summer, when they signed Nicolas Jackson as their new No.9.

The forward was committed to remaining at the Bernabeu then, but that stance has softened.

READ: Aston Villa star returns to Birmingham with injury after four starts in 10 days