Jean-Clair Todibo and Taylor Harwood-Bellis are both defensive targets at Aston Villa

Aston Villa have spoken to West Ham United about a potential deal for Jean-Clair Todibo, but they remain in talks over their preferred target Taylor Harwood-Bellis after missing out on Joel Ordonez, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Villa had reached an agreement to sign Ecuador international Ordonez on loan, but Crystal Palace have now swooped to hijack the deal.

The Eagles have already secured the loan signing of Axel Disasi from Chelsea and have followed that up by putting an agreement in place for Ordonez.

Palace are understood to have agreed a deal worth £30million, the same figure Villa had been prepared to pay for the defender next summer.

That has forced Unai Emery’s side to reassess their options, although Villa sources insist there were concerns over Ordonez’s fitness amid a metatarsal injury, with Todibo now among the alternatives being explored.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Villa have spoken to West Ham about Todibo as they investigate the possibility of a permanent move for the 26-year-old France international.

Todibo’s future at the London Stadium has become increasingly uncertain, with the defender making it clear that he does not want to play for West Ham under Nuno Espirito Santo again.

Villa are admirers of the former Nice and Barcelona defender and are now assessing whether a deal can be put together.

However, they are not the only club interested.

Marseille are also keen on Todibo, with the French side monitoring the situation as Villa weigh up their options.

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Taylor Harwood-Bellis remains Aston Villa priority

Despite the interest in Todibo and allowing Ordonez to slip from their grasp, TEAMtalk understands that Harwood-Bellis remains Villa’s first choice.

The club have been pursuing the Southampton defender and talks with the club remain ongoing.

There is currently a gap between the two clubs’ valuations, but negotiations have not broken down and Villa remain hopeful of finding a compromise.

TEAMtalk understands that Villa and Southampton are currently around £4million apart in their respective valuations of Harwood-Bellis.

That difference has so far prevented an agreement, but discussions are continuing as Villa look to strengthen their defensive options before the window closes.

The club therefore have several avenues open as they look to resolve their search for a new centre-back.

Harwood-Bellis remains the preferred option, while Todibo has emerged as a serious alternative following the disappointment of losing Ordonez to Palace.

With Marseille also interested in Todibo and negotiations for Harwood-Bellis still alive, the next few days could prove decisive for Villa’s defensive recruitment.