Aston Villa were set £69million for the signing of a record-setting Champions League star, with another target of theirs growing in price.

The Villans made 11 signings in the summer, and one of them – Nicolas Jackson – opened his account in the Champions League victory over Club Brugge on Tuesday night. He and Zion Suzuki have as yet been the most successful of the new boys.

Another signing Villa wanted to make in the summer has started the season in stellar form.

Indeed, they made an offer for Martin Baturina, who wrote his name into Como history as the first man ever to score for them in the Champions League this week, while assisting in the same game.

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Villa offered €55million (£47m) for Baturina in the summer, but Como made it clear they’d not accept less than €80million (£69m). The Villans ended up with Johan Manzambi and Alejandro Garnacho to reinforce their attack.

With Baturina having three goals and two assists already this season, it’s suggested the quoted price might only be his starting price.

READ MORE: Huge update on Johan Manzambi debut as Unai Emery expects ‘next step’ with Aston Villa

Aston Villa explore Kevin Viveros deal

It’s also been revealed by Sport Witness that Villa wanted fellow forward Kevin Viveros, from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, in the summer.

They and Sunderland were said to have asked questions about the Colombian striker during the summer.

But ESPN Brazil suggests Viveros, too, has a growing price tag, having agreed to a new deal with Athletico.

It’s said the club rejected offers of €20million (£17m) in the last window – it’s not clear who from – but they’ll now ask for between €30-40million (£26-34m).

Their stance comes as Viveros has netted 17 goals in 25 games in the Brazilian Serie A in 2026.

Having signed Jackson in the summer, Villa feel unlikely to attempt to sign the Colombian again, though.