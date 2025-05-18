Joan Garcia and Ferran Torres are both being eyed by Aston Villa

Aston Villa could land a pair of quality Spanish players in a £63million double LaLiga raid in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Villa have confirmed European football for the third straight season. It’s not yet clear which competition they’ll feature in, after playing in the Champions League this season, and the UEFA Conference League last term.

The evidence suggests Villa can maintain their spot as one of the most competitive sides in the Premier League for some time to come, and they’ll hope they can become genuine European competitors.

They’ll want to recruit some star players to do that. The signings of Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford on loan this season showed they have the pull to sign big names, and they have once again been linked with Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

Birmingham Mail suggests that the strongly-linked attacker could be available for £42million in the summer.

With Rashford heavily linked to Barca, if they are to sign him, they might need to let a player go, and Torres could be that man.

Star LaLiga goalkeeper wanted

Villa might also be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper in the summer. Emi Martinez was visibly emotional as he left the Villa Park pitch after the 2-0 win over Tottenham, the final home game of the season.

Fabrizio Romano has since stated he has been sent offers from Saudi Pro League sides.

The transfer insider has followed up on X by suggesting Martinez is ‘expected to leave’ Villa and will ‘assess all the options’ available to him.

As a possible replacement, Villa are said to be ‘among several clubs showing interest in Joan Garcia’. The Espanyol goalkeeper has seven clean sheets this season, and has been heavily linked with Arsenal.

He has a release clause of £21million, though it has been suggested his club might let him go for just £12.6million.

Aston Villa round-up: Disasi could join permanently

One of Villa’s current loanees, Axel Disasi, could join the club permanently in the summer, as it’s reported discussions have begun over a full transfer.

Unai Emery and Co are said to be impressed by the defender’s ‘mentality and dedication’.

Meanwhile, while Villa have the option to make Rashford’s loan permanent for £40million, it’s been revealed that they do not have first refusal on his signing.

Indeed, Manchester United still plan to listen to other offers for the striker.

