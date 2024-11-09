Johnny Cardoso and Diego Llorente are both on the radar of Aston Villa

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on Real Betis pair Johnny Cardoso and Diego Llorente, and a swoop for the former would force Tottenham to act.

Villa have grown to be one of the Premier League’s most exciting sides in the past couple of seasons. After finishing fourth last term, they find themselves sixth at the moment.

Unai Emery has built a squad who can compete at the top of the table, and he is not done.

According to Spanish outlet Ficherio, Villa are following Real Betis pair Cardoso and Llorente.

Villa last hunted Betis in January 2023, when they signed left-back Alex Moreno, who has since moved on to Nottingham Forest.

But they might have mixed results with their current agenda, given it’s known Cardoso might end up at Tottenham, who have an option to buy him during a two-week window in June 2025 for £21million (€25m/$27m).

Tottenham clause in place

That summer clause being triggered by Tottenham is reportedly seen as a certainty by Betis themselves.

But if Villa were to come in with a bid prior to that – in January – Spurs might have no defence against it. But if they were to move in the summer, the north London outfit would be able to act themselves and secure the move.

They do have a sell-on clause for Cardoso, so if Villa were to swoop before that time comes, Tottenham would still get something.

Llorente, meanwhile, might not have been tipped for a move back to the Premier League following his spell with relegated Leeds in 2021/22, but he’s seen as a standout player with Betis, so Villa could indeed go after him.

Aston Villa round-up: Big clubs in for Duran

Villa striker Jhon Duran has been one of the club’s most in-form players this season, regularly scoring from the bench. Of late, it was reported that Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to move for him.

That follows Patrick Vieria telling Arsenal the striker is “the right player” for them given his qualities.

Jacob Ramsey is also still being courted by Tottenham, who are expected to move for the star midfielder.

But elsewhere, Villa are interested in a forward themselves, with Bryan Mbeumo on their radar after a fast start to the season.

Who is Cardoso?

TEAMtalk features expert Ryan Baldi has looked into the career of Cardoso so far…

Cardoso was born in New Jersey and has represented the USA at under-23 and senior level, but to all intents and purposes he is a Brazilian footballer.

Born to Brazilian parents, the Cardosos moved back to their South American homeland when baby Joao Lucas – nicknamed “Johnny” – was just a few months old.

Cardoso came through the youth academy at Internacional to make his senior debut for the club a few days before his 18th birthday.

