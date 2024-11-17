Aston Villa are reportedly ready to upgrade to Diego Llorente at centre-back, and though the move may be tough, they’re willing to sell a current defender in January anyway.

Villa are currently tracking reinforcements for their backline. At this stage last season – after 11 games – they had a plus 10 goal goal difference, highlighting that their attack an defence were both on song.

After 11 games this term, though, their goal difference is level, and they are ninth in the table, four places worse off than where they were last term.

Harry Amass and Llorente are among the players they want to sign at the back.

A move for Llorente might be tough, though, as Football Insider reports though Villa hope he can strengthen their backline, his club, Real Betis, are reluctant to entertain talks over a move.

There is a growing belief, therefore, that the move might not have legs at the moment.

Villa ready to say goodbye to Carlos

In any case, the Villans are seemingly ready to say goodbye to fellow centre-back Carlos, who was signed for £26million in 2022.

A report also from Football Insider states Unai Emery could greenlight his sale in January.

It’s said the boss is not convinced by the Brazilian, and could therefore look to cash in sooner rather than later.

That Tyrone Mings has recently returned to the side suggests Villa feel they could let Carlos go and be no worse off.

Aston Villa round-up: Amass deal tough

Though Villa want United left-back Amass, as confirmed by TEAMtalk, a subsequent report has stated the Red Devils don’t want to sell one of their brightest academy talents.

Villa are, though, said to be in the box seat for Spanish midfielder Oihan Sancet, who is also being courted by United.

But with Villa tracking Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso, it’s believed Tottenham will make use of their clause to sign him, beating the Villans to the opportunity.

The Midlands outfit are also said to be in the lead for Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, having opened talks for his signing.

Carlos has struggled for consistency

Carlos missed most of his first season at Villa through injury, and though he played 27 times in the Premier League last season, he only started 20 games.

Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres were the favoured centre-back pairing, while loan man Clement Lenglet also featured often.

This term, Carlos has played 11 games, but Konsa and Torres have again featured more often, with Emery’s preference for them clear.

Lamare Bogarde has also been given minutes as he eases into first-team football, while Mings coming back means there are enough options for Emery not to worry if he lets Carlos go and does not sign a replacement.