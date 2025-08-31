Aston Villa have come from nowhere to secure the signing of a former Manchester United defender on a two-year deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Villa have had a slow summer transfer window, with only three signings so far. Evann Guessand, Yasin Ozcan and Marco Bizot are the three men to walk through the door.

The Villans are now pushing to land Lucas Paqueta, with TEAMtalk aware he’d like to move to Villa Park, and there is one more transfer set to be completed soon.

Multiple sources have suggested that former Man Utd defender Victor Lindelof is closing in on a move to Villa, and transfer insider Romano has confirmed it’s a done deal.

He stated the Swede is already undergoing his medical.

The former United defender will join on a deal until 2027, and there’s an option for that to be extended until 2028.

Lindelof was a target for Fiorentina and Everton, but Romano states Villa’s proposal was higher, and they’ve won the race for the centre-back who left Old Trafford at the end of his contract this summer.

Potential for more Villa transfers

When revealing Villa were closing in on Lindelof on X, Times Sport writer Charlotte Duncker stated the final day of the summer window is to be ‘busier than anticipated,’ with the Midlanders ‘hoping they get more over the line’.

The report on Times Sport makes reference to the potential sale of Emi Martinez to Manchester United, but also that Jadon Sancho could head the other way on loan.

A deal to bring former loanee Marco Asensio back to the club is also being considered.

Meanwhile, if Martinez is to be sold, Villa will look to sign a new goalkeeper.

Aston Villa round-up: Martinez approach revealed

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United have made an approach for Villa keeper Martinez, though Unai Emery’s side are reluctant to lose him.

Meanwhile, there is danger from both Tottenham and Liverpool for Villans star Morgan Rogers.

Reacting to Spurs links to the attacking midfielder, Gary Lineker has referred to the potential transfer as “incredible.”

And Liverpool are said to be ready to open talks for Rogers if Harvey Elliott leaves this summer. However, TEAMtalk is aware that Villa won’t be letting him go anywhere.

