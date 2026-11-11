Aston Villa seriously considering Chelsea raid for midfielder Emery loves – report

Aston Villa are seriously considering the signing of Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia, with Unai Emery particularly impressed by the midfielder, per a report, though it seems that Xabi Alonso’s side have already made their feelings clear on a potential deal.

The two Premier League clubs have done a lot of business with one another of late. In the summer, Alejandro Garnacho and Nicolas Jackson headed to Villa, with Morgan Rogers and Emi Martinez moving to Chelsea.

The pair could continue their regular dealings, with Lavia now believed to be on the Villans’ radar.

Fussball News reports the Midlanders are seriously considering signing the Belgian midfielder.

Following the injury to Amadou Onana, Villa are said to be keen on adding to their options in the midfield, and Emery has been particularly impressed with Lavia.

That comes as his scouts have reportedly been following the Chelsea man’s progress in recent weeks.

A budget of €35million (£29m) is said to be being discussed, which seems awfully low.

Further to that, Chelsea are not looking to sell Lavia. That suggests Villa’s attempts would fail, though they are still said to be preparing for possible talks.

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Romeo Lavia doesn’t want to leave Chelsea

Further to that, talks between intermediaries are said to be taking place, despite no club-to-club talks.

Lavia could immediately torpedo any potential move, with the report stating the Blues man is ‘generally comfortable’ at Stamford Bridge and he therefore does not want to force a transfer.

It is said that the prospect of regular appearances in the starting XI could prompt Lavia to consider an exit.

But of Chelsea’s midfielders this season, nobody has played more often than he has, so a move to Villa wouldn’t be much of a change for his playing time.

Having struggled with his fitness during his time at Chelsea, Lavia is beginning to hit a consistent period of form, too.

Per FotMob, he’s been rated above a 7.0 in two of his last three games – a 7.2 in the draw against Liverpool before an 8.9 – and an assist – in the subsequent 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

It feels unlikely he’d turn his back on the Blues amid a period of good form.

The links come amid suggestions that Chelsea themselves are looking at Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara, but the Villans don’t want to sell him, and therefore the prospect of either deal being done seems slim.