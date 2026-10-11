Aston Villa set aside fee for ‘beast’ striker with 20 goals this season

Aston Villa have set aside a fee for a striker they have retained interest in following the summer transfer window, after some stellar form this season.

Villa signed 11 new players in the summer, a necessity due to the swathes of players leaving. There was a need to improve in attack after the majority of forward threat was taken away when Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins left.

They signed Nicolas Jackson as their new No.9, while adding a number of wide players to the mix.

Jackson already has three Villa goals this season, and is ingratiating himself to the fans. He was the first-choice striker for Villa throughout the summer, though TEAMtalk were aware there was also interest in Colombia international Kevin Viveros.

According to RTI Esporte in Brazil, Villa have maintained their interest in Viveros since the summer.

They state an offer worth €20million (£18m) is being considered at Villa Park. There’s a sense a January move could be possible given it’s outside of the Brazilian season.

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‘Beast’ Kevin Viveros remains on Villa radar

Viveros has drawn massive praise from his Athletico Paranaense Odair Hellmann for his form for the club.

He said: “He’s a beast, a monster. He’s evolved a lot technically, he has room to evolve even more, and he’s very humble. He’s introverted, but he’s very humble. For a guy who has already achieved what he has in Brazilian football and for Athletico, he has a lot of humility.

“That’s why he’s achieved what he has.”

Indeed, Viveros has 20 goals and four assists in Brazilian football so far in 2026, with his club fourth in the Serie A table.

TEAMtalk sources revealed in the English summer that Villa had made contact and were constantly watching the Colombian striker.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as fellow Premier League club Sunderland, were known to be tracking Viveros, too, so should Villa go back in in January, there’s a good chance they’ll have competition.